LinkedIn’s new Company Engagement Report is rolling out now and offers data to help B2B marketers understand if they’re reaching the right audiences.

The Company Engagement Report brings together a variety of metrics that show how engaged key audiences are with business.

Data is categorized by the companies which a business has identified as highly valuable to them.

Marketers will find the following metrics including in the Company Engagement Report:

Total Engagement Level : Calculated by taking the sum of ad engagement, organic engagement and website visits — divided by the number of members targeted and benchmarked across companies marketed to on LinkedIn.

: Calculated by taking the sum of ad engagement, organic engagement and website visits — divided by the number of members targeted and benchmarked across companies marketed to on LinkedIn. Member Targeted : Number of members who work at the company and have been targeted by a campaign.

: Number of members who work at the company and have been targeted by a campaign. Total Ad Engagement: Number of likes, comments, clicks, shares, and video views (counted if members viewed at least 25% of the video). Includes paid ads and ads virally shared.

Total Organic Engagement: Total number of interactions from posts from your organization’s LinkedIn Page.

Total Website Visits: Total number of times members visited your web page tied to the LinkedIn Insight Tag.

How to Use the Company Engagement Report

LinkedIn says its new report empowers marketers to do three things: Know, Focus, and Understand.

That refers to:

Knowing if you’re reaching the right people.

if you’re reaching the right people. Focusing on companies in need of sales and marketing outreach.

on companies in need of sales and marketing outreach. Understanding how ads and organic content are performing with key audiences.

Marketers can, for example, view “impressions” to see whether ads are being viewed by the individual decision-makers who need to see them.

The holistic “Engagement Level” metric can be used to see which accounts may be deserving of extra attention and emphasis.

Above all, LinkedIn says the Company Engagement Report was created to help marketers answer the question: “is this working?”

“It’s all about helping you definitively answer that age-old question — Is this working? — and take the right steps in accordance. If you find that your approach is driving high engagement with an account, you might find it’s time to take the next step by reaching out directly to primed decision makers via LinkedIn Messaging. If not, there are plenty of tweaks to be made and levers to be pulled to get on track.”

The Company Engagement Report is the latest feature from LinkedIn specifically created for B2B marketers and account-based marketers (ABM). It’s free for all users in Campaign Manager.

Source: LinkedIn Marketing Solutions Blog