LinkedIn Job Report: Fastest Growing & Most In-Demand Positions

LinkedIn’s latest quarterly employment data analysis shows that the job market is experiencing notable shifts in hiring demands, with financial sector roles showing notable growth in Q3.

Fastest-Growing Jobs in Q3 2024

LinkedIn’s data reveals the following roles had the highest quarter-over-quarter growth in job postings:

Collections specialist (+168%) Business partner (+151%) General manager (+148%) Courier (+137%) Business manager (+136%) Ultrasound technologist (+135%) CT technologist (+122%) Tax accountant (+113%) Tax consultant (+113%) Technical specialist (+104%)

Most In-Demand Jobs Overall

While some roles show rapid growth, these positions maintain the highest total volume of job postings:

Salesperson (no change in rank vs. previous quarter) Software engineer (+1) Registered nurse (+1) Retail salesperson (-2) Project manager (no change) Customer service representative (+1) Delivery driver (N/A) Full stack engineer (no change) Store manager (+6) Application developer (N/A)

5 Key Takeaways for Digital Marketers

1. Business Partnerships Are Hot

Business partner roles jumped 151%. What this means:

Time to brush up on cross-team collaboration

Get comfortable with martech stack integration

Focus on tying marketing efforts to business goals

2 . Tech Skills Still Pay Off

Technical roles remain in high demand:

Keep your martech skills sharp

Level up your data analysis game

Stay on top of automation tools

Basic API knowledge is becoming must-have

3. Sales Is Still King

Sales roles dominate the top spots:

Double down on sales enablement content

Get cozy with your sales team

Focus on quality lead gen

Sharpen your sales funnel optimization

4. Customer Service Integration Matters

Customer service roles are staying strong:

Think omnichannel

Use customer service insights in campaigns

Get familiar with chat marketing

Focus on the full customer journey

5. Project Management Skills Pay Off

PMs are in constant demand:

Know your agile marketing

Get better at campaign planning

Focus on metrics that matter

Show clear ROI

The most valuable digital marketers right now can handle the tech, work across teams, and prove their impact on the bottom line.

Methodology

LinkedIn’s analysis examined global premium job posts from April through September 2024. To ensure data accuracy, the study focused on positions with at least 1,000 job posts per quarter and excluded roles dominated by single-company postings.

The next quarterly update is expected to provide further insights into these evolving market trends and their implications for both employers and job seekers.

