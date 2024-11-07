LinkedIn Job Report: Fastest Growing & Most In-Demand Positions

LinkedIn’s latest quarterly employment data analysis shows that the job market is experiencing notable shifts in hiring demands, with financial sector roles showing notable growth in Q3.
Fastest-Growing Jobs in Q3 2024
LinkedIn’s data reveals the following roles had the highest quarter-over-quarter growth in job postings:
- Collections specialist (+168%)
- Business partner (+151%)
- General manager (+148%)
- Courier (+137%)
- Business manager (+136%)
- Ultrasound technologist (+135%)
- CT technologist (+122%)
- Tax accountant (+113%)
- Tax consultant (+113%)
- Technical specialist (+104%)
Most In-Demand Jobs Overall
While some roles show rapid growth, these positions maintain the highest total volume of job postings:
- Salesperson (no change in rank vs. previous quarter)
- Software engineer (+1)
- Registered nurse (+1)
- Retail salesperson (-2)
- Project manager (no change)
- Customer service representative (+1)
- Delivery driver (N/A)
- Full stack engineer (no change)
- Store manager (+6)
- Application developer (N/A)
5 Key Takeaways for Digital Marketers
1. Business Partnerships Are Hot
Business partner roles jumped 151%. What this means:
- Time to brush up on cross-team collaboration
- Get comfortable with martech stack integration
- Focus on tying marketing efforts to business goals
2 . Tech Skills Still Pay Off
Technical roles remain in high demand:
- Keep your martech skills sharp
- Level up your data analysis game
- Stay on top of automation tools
- Basic API knowledge is becoming must-have
3. Sales Is Still King
Sales roles dominate the top spots:
- Double down on sales enablement content
- Get cozy with your sales team
- Focus on quality lead gen
- Sharpen your sales funnel optimization
4. Customer Service Integration Matters
Customer service roles are staying strong:
- Think omnichannel
- Use customer service insights in campaigns
- Get familiar with chat marketing
- Focus on the full customer journey
5. Project Management Skills Pay Off
PMs are in constant demand:
- Know your agile marketing
- Get better at campaign planning
- Focus on metrics that matter
- Show clear ROI
The most valuable digital marketers right now can handle the tech, work across teams, and prove their impact on the bottom line.
Methodology
LinkedIn’s analysis examined global premium job posts from April through September 2024. To ensure data accuracy, the study focused on positions with at least 1,000 job posts per quarter and excluded roles dominated by single-company postings.
The next quarterly update is expected to provide further insights into these evolving market trends and their implications for both employers and job seekers.
Featured Image: VZ_Art/Shutterstock