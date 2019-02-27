LinkedIn Job Listings Now Inform Users Where They Could Make More Money

ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn is rolling out a salary comparison tool to help professionals discover where they could make more money.

“Now, when you’re searching for jobs on LinkedIn in the U.S., UK and Canada, we’ll show you personalized insights about jobs where you could make more money on the job card and within the job listing.”

This enhancement to job listings will not indicate specifically how much more could be made. It will simply notify users of a “pay raise opportunity.”

Here’s an example of what it looks like:

In addition to this update, LinkedIn Salary is being expanded to more than 10 countries.

LinkedIn Salary provides users with a reliable source of up-to-date information about the factors that impact the way they’re paid.

The company offers the following tips when using LinkedIn Salary to navigate one’s:

Do Your Research: Before initiating a conversation about salary, spend some time researching what professionals in your industry and role are being paid by talking to people in your network and using LinkedIn Salary to compare with others who have similar skills and years of experience.

Before initiating a conversation about salary, spend some time researching what professionals in your industry and role are being paid by talking to people in your network and using LinkedIn Salary to compare with others who have similar skills and years of experience. Be Transparent: Go into the conversation with a solid number in your head and don’t be afraid to lay it on the table. Use LinkedIn Salary to help you understand how factors like your education and past experience could impact your salary.

Go into the conversation with a solid number in your head and don’t be afraid to lay it on the table. Use LinkedIn Salary to help you understand how factors like your education and past experience could impact your salary. Don’t Be Afraid to Counter: If your employer or potential employer comes back with less than you were asking, work together to find a common ground – and make sure you’re prepared to explain why you deserve it.

With these personalized insights, LinkedIn aims to provide users with the tools needed to make informed decisions one’s earning potential.