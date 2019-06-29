LinkedIn Introduces a New Way for Pages to Generate Leads

ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn is rolling out new tools to help pages drive leads and measure the results.

The company says its listening to feedback from page admins and introducing custom call-to-action (CTA) buttons.

“As a Page Admin, we’ve heard that you want the ability to customize the way you engage with your Page followers and visitors. Beyond the primary “Follow” button, we’ve now added the ability to select a custom CTA button for your Page.”

Custom CTA buttons can be set up to drive leads in five different ways. Options include:

Contact us

Learn more

Register

Sign up

Visit website

In order to measure results from the CTA buttons, page admins will have access to new analytics dashboards.

Admins can find the click-through analytics for their custom CTA buttons either in the page admin home dashboard or at the top of the visitor analytics tab.

Other new features

In addition to CTA buttons and new analytics, LinkedIn is bringing two more features to pages.

Communities hashtags

You can now associate your page with relevant hashtags using the communities feature in the admin center. This will give you the ability to engage directly with LinkedIn members through the hashtag content feed.

Mobile admin editing

Admins can now update key page details and edit already published posts their your mobile device.

Communities hashtags and custom CTA buttons are available on desktop only.

For more information on how to get the most out of content published to your LinkedIn page, see our coverage of its recent algorithm update.