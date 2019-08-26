LinkedIn Introduces a Central Hub for Actionable Marketing Insights

ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn rolled out a new page dedicated to insights and research, which is designed to help marketers make informed decisions about their social media strategies.

LinkedIn says this resource will help guide social media marketing strategies based on comprehensive insights related to audiences, industry verticals, and the LinkedIn ad landscape.

The new LinkedIn Insights and Research page is divided into the following three sections.

People Insights

In this section, marketers can learn about LinkedIn audiences at an aggregate level – such as who they are, where they’re from, and what they engage with. Insights in this section can be filtered by job title (C-suite, small business owners, IT decision makers, etc.)

Industry Insights

This section includes insights, trends, and research on the LinkedIn marketing landscape. Data can be filtered by specific verticals.

Examples of insights in this section include:

Data pertaining to an assortment of verticals such as financial services, tech, and healthcare.

High-level B2B marketing trends, including contrarian ideas to set your business apart from competitors.

Studies on thought leadership and its demonstrable impact on various audiences and buyer stages.

Advertising Insights

This section can help marketers fully understand the LinkedIn advertising landscape in order to measure and maximize their marketing impact.

Examples of advertising insights include:

Guidance on performance measurement to help marketers better match their ad strategy with core business objectives.

Exploration of branding techniques, tactics and measurement on the platform.

Research and advice on aligning sales and marketing departments to develop a cohesive approach on LinkedIn.

The new Insights and Research page is now available as part of LinkedIn’s Success Hub for Marketers.