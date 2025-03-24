LinkedIn Integrates Calendly Scheduling Into Profile Buttons

LinkedIn has partnered with Calendly to add meeting scheduling functionality to custom profile buttons.

The integration enables Premium users to let profile visitors book meetings directly through LinkedIn.

Feature Adoption and Performance

Since its launch, over one million Premium and Enterprise accounts have implemented custom profile buttons.

Ora Levit, VP of Product Management at LinkedIn, states in an announcement:

“Since launching custom buttons, a personalized link appearing across your profile, posts, messages and search, we’ve seen over one million Premium subscribers and Enterprise accounts adopt this functionality, enabling viewers to take a desired action like “visit my website,” “book an appointment,” “view my services,” and more.”

LinkedIn data shows that these buttons have increased the number of profile views by approximately 25%.

How the Integration Works

The new functionality allows Premium users to connect their existing Calendly account or create a new one through LinkedIn’s interface.

Levit continues:

“… beginning today, we’re excited to continue our investment and announce a partnership with Calendly, making it easier than ever to connect with prospective clients. Now, custom button users can natively create or link to a Calendly account and allow viewers to schedule meetings – directly on LinkedIn.”

Brand strategist Liam Darmody reports securing more than 200 business meetings after implementing the feature on his profile.

Several other professionals in the comment thread noted the integration creates a more efficient lead-generation process.

Availability

The Calendly integration is currently limited to Premium Business subscribers, SalesNavigator users, and those with Recruiter accounts.

This update provides marketers and business development professionals with a more direct conversion path from a profile view to scheduled meetings.

Featured Image: Summit Art Creations/Shutterstock