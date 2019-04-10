LinkedIn Gives SEO Tips for Boosting Visibility of Company Pages

ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn has published a series of SEO tips for getting company pages found in search engines.

If your LinkedIn page isn’t ranking as well as desired, consider these suggestions to boost its visibility.

Start With Keywords

LinkedIn recommends starting with keyword research and incorporating your chosen keywords into the tagline and about section.

See an example of an optimized tagline below:

“Consider this small patch of real estate underneath your banner to be your company’s “elevator pitch.” You want to convey, as quickly as possible, what you do and who you serve.”

When it comes to writing the about section, LinkedIn recommends following this framework:

Vision: What future do we want to help create?

What future do we want to help create? Mission: How do we create that future?

How do we create that future? Values: Who are we? How do we work?

Who are we? How do we work? Positioning: What makes our brand different?

What makes our brand different? Tagline: Our brand summed up in one line.

Our brand summed up in one line. Products/Services: Here’s what we provide.

Of course, include a link to your website as well.

LinkedIn emphasizes the importance of filling out a company page in its entirety.

According to LinkedIn’s data companies with complete information see 30% more weekly views.

Update Your Page Frequently

LinkedIn recommends publishing regular updates to send signals to search engines that your page is actively engaging with followers.

“Consistent fresh content gets indexed and helps the search engine recognize your Page as active and valuable source of information.”

It’s likely you already have your own strategy for optimizing LinkedIn pages. It may be useful to compare and contrast your methods with the company’s own recommendations.