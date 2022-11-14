LinkedIn + GitHub Launch 40+ Free Courses

LinkedIn is teaming up with GitHub to launch over 40 software development courses through LinkedIn Learning, all of which are free until March 2023.

The courses combine educational videos from LinkedIn with GitHub Codespaces, and cover today’s most popular programming languages.

GitHub Codespaces integration allows users to get hands-on experience in real-world software development environments.

In an announcement, LinkedIn states:

“… whether you are just starting out or an advanced developer, upskilling is critical. That’s why we paired LinkedIn skills data and expert content with the latest GitHub hands-on practice technology to launch the new LinkedIn Learning with GitHub Codespaces integration. The new feature enables software developers to watch a course and get real workplace-like practice from anywhere.”

Here’s more information about the new and updated courses, which are free from now until February 28, 2023.

43 Free Courses From LinkedIn + GitHub

LinkedIn’s announcement says it’s launching “over 50” courses with GitHub Codespaces integration.

However, I could only locate 43, so that’s what I’m listing here. If I find the additional courses, I’ll update the list.

These are the courses LinkedIn is offering for free, complete with GitHub Codespaces integration, until the end of February:

Practice It: Python Data Structures CSS for Programmers Hands-On Introduction: Go Level Up: C Hands-On Introduction: ASP.NET Razor Pages JavaScript: Functions Hands-On Introduction: Java Hands-On Introduction: JavaScript Level-Up: Go Hands-On Introduction: React Level Up: Python Data Acquisitions, Prep, and EDA Practice It: JavaScript Loops and Conditionals Practice It: JavaScript Loops and Conditionals Practice It: Java Machine Learning With Python: Association Rules Level Up: Java Level Up: SQL Level Up: Python Data Cleaning in Python Essential Training Learning Bash Scripting Level Up: Advanced Python Data Science Foundations: Python Scientific Stack Hands-On Introduction: Python Practice It: SQL Joins 8 Git Commands You Should Know Hands-On Introduction: SQL Training Neural Networks In Python Machine Learning With Python: Logistic Regression Practice It: Go REST API Server Level Up: PHP Hands-On Introduction: PHP Building Monorepos on GitHub CSS: Animation Tailwind CSS 3 Essential Training CSS Layout Code Challenges CSS Tips Controlling CSS With JavaScript CSS: Enhancing Interfaces With Animation CSS: Images CSS: Scrolling and Parallax ESLint: Integrating With Your Workflow ESLint: Checking For Syntax and Logic Errors ESLint: Customizing Styles

See the full listing of courses here.

Availability

All of the above-listed LinkedIn Learning courses are available for free from now until February 28, 2023.

All you need is a LinkedIn account and a computer with an internet connection. There’s nothing to install, as GitHub Codespaces operates in the cloud.

See an example of how the integration with GitHub works in the announcement video from LinkedIn below:

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: Screenshot from YouTube.com/LinkedInLearning, November 2022.