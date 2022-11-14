LinkedIn + GitHub Launch 40+ Free Courses

LinkedIn is teaming up with GitHub to launch over 40 software development courses through LinkedIn Learning, all of which are free until March 2023.
The courses combine educational videos from LinkedIn with GitHub Codespaces, and cover today’s most popular programming languages.
GitHub Codespaces integration allows users to get hands-on experience in real-world software development environments.
In an announcement, LinkedIn states:
“… whether you are just starting out or an advanced developer, upskilling is critical.
That’s why we paired LinkedIn skills data and expert content with the latest GitHub hands-on practice technology to launch the new LinkedIn Learning with GitHub Codespaces integration. The new feature enables software developers to watch a course and get real workplace-like practice from anywhere.”
Here’s more information about the new and updated courses, which are free from now until February 28, 2023.
43 Free Courses From LinkedIn + GitHub
LinkedIn’s announcement says it’s launching “over 50” courses with GitHub Codespaces integration.
However, I could only locate 43, so that’s what I’m listing here. If I find the additional courses, I’ll update the list.
These are the courses LinkedIn is offering for free, complete with GitHub Codespaces integration, until the end of February:
- Practice It: Python Data Structures
- CSS for Programmers
- Hands-On Introduction: Go
- Level Up: C
- Hands-On Introduction: ASP.NET Razor Pages
- JavaScript: Functions
- Hands-On Introduction: Java
- Hands-On Introduction: JavaScript
- Level-Up: Go
- Hands-On Introduction: React
- Level Up: Python Data Acquisitions, Prep, and EDA
- Practice It: JavaScript Loops and Conditionals
- Practice It: Java
- Machine Learning With Python: Association Rules
- Level Up: Java
- Level Up: SQL
- Level Up: Python
- Data Cleaning in Python Essential Training
- Learning Bash Scripting
- Level Up: Advanced Python
- Data Science Foundations: Python Scientific Stack
- Hands-On Introduction: Python
- Practice It: SQL Joins
- 8 Git Commands You Should Know
- Hands-On Introduction: SQL
- Training Neural Networks In Python
- Machine Learning With Python: Logistic Regression
- Practice It: Go REST API Server
- Level Up: PHP
- Hands-On Introduction: PHP
- Building Monorepos on GitHub
- CSS: Animation
- Tailwind CSS 3 Essential Training
- CSS Layout Code Challenges
- CSS Tips
- Controlling CSS With JavaScript
- CSS: Enhancing Interfaces With Animation
- CSS: Images
- CSS: Scrolling and Parallax
- ESLint: Integrating With Your Workflow
- ESLint: Checking For Syntax and Logic Errors
- ESLint: Customizing Styles
See the full listing of courses here.
Availability
All of the above-listed LinkedIn Learning courses are available for free from now until February 28, 2023.
All you need is a LinkedIn account and a computer with an internet connection. There’s nothing to install, as GitHub Codespaces operates in the cloud.
See an example of how the integration with GitHub works in the announcement video from LinkedIn below:
Source: LinkedIn
Featured Image: Screenshot from YouTube.com/LinkedInLearning, November 2022.