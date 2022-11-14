Advertisement
LinkedIn + GitHub Launch 40+ Free Courses

LinkedIn and GitHub are partnering to release over 40 software development courses, all free for a limited time.

LinkedIn is teaming up with GitHub to launch over 40 software development courses through LinkedIn Learning, all of which are free until March 2023.

The courses combine educational videos from LinkedIn with GitHub Codespaces, and cover today’s most popular programming languages.

GitHub Codespaces integration allows users to get hands-on experience in real-world software development environments.

In an announcement, LinkedIn states:

“… whether you are just starting out or an advanced developer, upskilling is critical.

That’s why we paired LinkedIn skills data and expert content with the latest GitHub hands-on practice technology to launch the new LinkedIn Learning with GitHub Codespaces integration. The new feature enables software developers to watch a course and get real workplace-like practice from anywhere.”

Here’s more information about the new and updated courses, which are free from now until February 28, 2023.

43 Free Courses From LinkedIn + GitHub

LinkedIn’s announcement says it’s launching “over 50” courses with GitHub Codespaces integration.

However, I could only locate 43, so that’s what I’m listing here. If I find the additional courses, I’ll update the list.

These are the courses LinkedIn is offering for free, complete with GitHub Codespaces integration, until the end of February:

  1. Practice It: Python Data Structures
  2. CSS for Programmers
  3. Hands-On Introduction: Go
  4. Level Up: C
  5. Hands-On Introduction: ASP.NET Razor Pages
  6. JavaScript: Functions
  7. Hands-On Introduction: Java
  8. Hands-On Introduction: JavaScript
  9. Level-Up: Go
  10. Hands-On Introduction: React
  11. Level Up: Python Data Acquisitions, Prep, and EDA
  12. Practice It: JavaScript Loops and Conditionals
  14. Practice It: Java
  15. Machine Learning With Python: Association Rules
  16. Level Up: Java
  17. Level Up: SQL
  18. Level Up: Python
  19. Data Cleaning in Python Essential Training
  20. Learning Bash Scripting
  21. Level Up: Advanced Python
  22. Data Science Foundations: Python Scientific Stack
  23. Hands-On Introduction: Python
  24. Practice It: SQL Joins
  25. 8 Git Commands You Should Know
  26. Hands-On Introduction: SQL
  27. Training Neural Networks In Python
  28. Machine Learning With Python: Logistic Regression
  29. Practice It: Go REST API Server
  30. Level Up: PHP
  31. Hands-On Introduction: PHP
  32. Building Monorepos on GitHub
  33. CSS: Animation
  34. Tailwind CSS 3 Essential Training
  35. CSS Layout Code Challenges
  36. CSS Tips
  37. Controlling CSS With JavaScript
  38. CSS: Enhancing Interfaces With Animation
  39. CSS: Images
  40. CSS: Scrolling and Parallax
  41. ESLint: Integrating With Your Workflow
  42. ESLint: Checking For Syntax and Logic Errors
  43. ESLint: Customizing Styles

See the full listing of courses here.

Availability

All of the above-listed LinkedIn Learning courses are available for free from now until February 28, 2023.

All you need is a LinkedIn account and a computer with an internet connection. There’s nothing to install, as GitHub Codespaces operates in the cloud.

See an example of how the integration with GitHub works in the announcement video from LinkedIn below:

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: Screenshot from YouTube.com/LinkedInLearning, November 2022. 

