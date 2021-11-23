LinkedIn: Gen Z Is Our Fastest Growing Audience

LinkedIn reports that Gen Z is its fastest growing audience and shares tips to help marketers reach this mobile-first generation.

Gen Z, also referred to as “Zoomers,” is comprised of individuals ages 9 to 24.

There are currently 78 million Zoomers on LinkedIn, with a majority of them residing in the United States.

Gen Z engagement on LinkedIn – as defined by total number of engagements – is 2.7x higher than at the start of 2020,

Most Gen Z users on LinkedIn join the website straight out of high school. Of those that go on to study in University, 20% enter a business-related field.

Zoomers have eclipsed Millennials to become the most mobile segment of the workforce:

71% of Gen Z’ers spend more than an hour on social media every day.

63% visit LinkedIn more than once a week.

visit LinkedIn more than once a week. 74% say they spend their free time online.

say they spend their free time online. 66% report using multiple connected devices at a time.

report using multiple connected devices at a time. 75% say they use their smartphone more often than computers or other devices.

Gen Z's daily social media use is almost an hour longer than the average Millennial.

A particularly interesting finding in LinkedIn’s report is that Gen Z has an interest in SEO.

According to the top ten LinkedIn Learning courses viewed by Gen Z, they’re interested in gaining a number of skills that can help them build a career online.

In the chart below you’ll see three of the top ten courses are related to HTML, Python, and SEO — all of which can be used together to create a formidable online marketing skillset.

Here are more highlights from LinkedIn’s report on Gen Z that are relevant to marketers.

LinkedIn Report: Gen Z In The Workplace

Gen Z workers will account for 27% of the workforce by 2025, so LinkedIn recommends getting on good terms with them now and start building a connection with them.

Relationships are key, as Zoomers are more willing than any other generation to shift jobs — 54% of them are considering quitting their jobs to find something better.

To that end, 41% of the global workforce is considering resignation, according to LinkedIn’s data.

As of September 2021 there’s been a 54% increase in year over year job transitions. Among the Gen Z demographic, job transitions are up 80% year over year.

Ultimately, Zoomers are after things as anyone else in the workforce today, which is success and financial security.

They’re well aware of what lies ahead of them, as 77% “believe they will need to work harder compared to those in past generations to have a satisfying and fulfilling professional career.”

How can businesses and marketers reach this generation and build a lasting connection?

Here’s what LinkedIn recommends.

Actionable Takeaways for Marketers

LinkedIn recommends the following strategies for moving brand development and content creation in a direction that appeals to Gen Z.

Know what their skills are : “Easily adaptable,” “creativity skills,” and “presentations skills” are Gen Z’s top current and fastest growing skills.

: “Easily adaptable,” “creativity skills,” and “presentations skills” are Gen Z’s top current and fastest growing skills. Prioritize mobile : Gen Z vastly prefers mobile devices over others.

: Gen Z vastly prefers mobile devices over others. Create interactive content : Gen Z likes controlling the content they consume. Over half would like to control the plot of what they’re streaming.

: Gen Z likes controlling the content they consume. Over half would like to control the plot of what they’re streaming. Collaborate rather than control: Gen Z’s ideal leader is a collaborator, not a controller, commander, or director.

These are highlights from part one of a three-part report from LinkedIn on the Gen Z demographic. Part two will be published in December.

Source: LinkedIn Marketing Blog

Featured Image: April1993/Shutterstock