LinkedIn Makes 35+ Learning Courses Free For a Month

In an effort to help professionals adapt to the future of work, LinkedIn is offering over 35 learning courses free for a limited time.

A one month trial of the LinkedIn Learning Hub can be redeemed starting today until October 9.

The courses touch on subjects such as ways to support your team through hybrid work, cultivating well-being during difficult times, and being a manager everyone wants to work for.

In April 2021, LinkedIn’s data showed that two-thirds of the workforce have either left their job or are considering it.

Hiring in the US was nearly 70% higher in June 2021 compared to June 2020, indicating that professionals may have found jobs that better meet their needs.

To attract more candidates, 81% of leaders are changing their workplace policies to offer greater flexibility.

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky is calling the combination of these events the “great reshuffle.”

In addition to the free courses, Roslansky announces changes are being made to LinkedIn’s job search that will help candidates find remote and/or hybrid positions.

Here’s a roundup of all LinkedIn’s announcements today.

35+ Free LinkedIn Learning Courses

The courses available in LinkedIn’s Learning hub are geared toward job seekers, managers, and HR professionals.

Courses are grouped into subject, and each subject contains several hours worth of video content.

Completing all courses within a subject will grant you a completion badge.

Here are all the subjects available as part of the free trial, along with their corresponding subjects.

Finding A New Job:

A Career Strategist’s Guide to Getting a Job

Managing Your Job Seeker Mindset

Switching Your Career

Get Unstuck from a Career Rut

Returning to Work with a Resume Gap

Negotiating Work Flexibility

Cultivating Balance and Well-Being as Offices Reopen

Prepare for Returning to the Workplace

Navigating New Professional and Social Norms When Offices Reopen

Practices for Regulating Your Nervous System and Reducing Stress

Sleep is Your Superpower

Staying Positive in the Face of Negativity

Adapting to Hybrid Work

Enhance Productivity in a Hybrid Work Environment

Staying Organized While Working Remotely or On-Site

How to Be an Adaptable Employee during Change and Uncertainty

Negotiating Work Flexibility

How to Set Boundaries and Protect Your Time

Level Up Your Remote Team Experience

Becoming a Leader People Love

Leading with a Heavy Heart

Daniel Pink on Motivation

Transformational Leadership

Ken Blanchard on Servant Leadership

Having Career Conversations with Your Team

Supporting Your Team as Offices Reopen

Managers as Multipliers of Well-being

Leading with a Growth Mindset

Managing Projects as Offices Reopen

Leveraging Virtual and Hybrid Teams for Improved Effectiveness

Helping Your Organization Adapt to Hybrid Work

HR Leadership as We Move Back into the Office

HR: Providing Flexible Work Options

HR Communication in Today’s Fluid Workplace

Virtual Interviewing for HR

Privacy in the New World of Work

Redesigning How We Work

Redesigning How We Work in 2021

Planning Your Hybrid Organization

IT Support for a Hybrid Workforce

Facilities Management: Returning to the Workplace

Updates to LinkedIn Job Search

The share of remote job posts on LinkedIn grew more than 8.5x since the start of the pandemic, increasing from 1.9% of global job posts in March 2020 to 16.3% in August 2021.

Remote job listings on LinkedIn attract twice the share of views and 2.5 times the share of applications when compared against onsite job postings.

To address this shift, LinkedIn is making it easier for employers to list if their open job is remote, hybrid or onsite.

In addition, employers can include testing or vaccination requirements, or whether their work culture is primarily remote, hybrid or in person.

Job seekers can more easily find these opportunities with dedicated remote, hybrid and onsite filters in LinkedIn’s job search tool.

For more on how LinkedIn is responding to the great reshuffle, read the CEO’s blog post.

