LinkedIn: Top 25 Fastest Growing Jobs

LinkedIn has published a report on the fastest-growing jobs worldwide, with individual lists broken down by country.

The report analyzes LinkedIn’s internal data and identifies jobs that have seen the most growth in postings and hiring activity over the past five years.

LinkedIn’s “Jobs on the Rise” report compiles data from 28 countries to determine the positions that have seen the most significant growth from January 1, 2018, to July 31, 2022, across regions including the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

This article summarizes the top job growth trends globally, along with a full list of the top 25 jobs in the United States.

Worldwide Job Growth Trends

According to LinkedIn’s report, even with job cuts in the technology industry, tech positions remain among the fastest-growing, and core business functions are still highly sought.

The report shows that tech continues to be the most rapidly expanding field, and in every country included in the report, tech roles are among the top 10 fastest-growing positions.

The top tech role identified in the report is data engineer, which was listed as one of the fastest-growing careers in 24 out of 28 countries. Additionally, 16 countries listed site reliability engineers as one of the fastest-growing positions.

The report found that growth marketing managers were among the fastest-growing careers in seven countries, including Turkey, the Netherlands, and India.

Growth marketing managers are responsible for activities that increase business revenue, such as acquiring new customers and retaining them or finding ways to reconnect with former clients.

Cybersecurity positions, including cybersecurity specialists, engineers, managers, and analysts, were among the fastest-growing jobs in 17 countries.

The importance of cybersecurity has increased to the extent that three countries, Singapore, Brazil, and Chile, listed two different cybersecurity positions among their top 10 fastest-growing careers, accounting for 20% of their top 10 in those countries.

In the field of cybercrime, the role of anti-money laundering specialist is also on the rise.

Top 25 Fastest-Growing Jobs In The United States

The following list is pulled from LinkedIn’s 2023 “Jobs on the Rise” report, which utilizes internal data to identify the 25 job titles that have experienced the most significant growth over the past five years.

LinkedIn describes its methodology:

“LinkedIn Economic Graph researchers examined millions of jobs started by LinkedIn members from January 1, 2018 to July 31, 2022 to calculate a growth rate for each job title. To be ranked, a job title needed to see consistent growth across our membership base, as well as have grown to a meaningful size by 2022.”

LinkedIn’s list can be beneficial whether you are currently job searching or not, as it uncovers trends that can help guide your career choices and prepare you for the future job market.

These are the top 25 fastest-growing jobs in the United States:

Head of Revenue Operations Human Resources Analytics Manager Diversity and Inclusion Manager Truck Driver Employee Experience Manager Sales Enablement Specialist Advanced Practice Provider Growth Marketing Manager Data Governance Manager Grants Management Specialist Molecular Technologist Content Designer Sustainability Analyst Strategy & Operations Manager Chief People Officer Sales Development Representative Online Campaign Manager Product Operations Manager Sales Compensation Manager Customer Marketing Manager Head of Rewards Deal Manager Customer Success Associate Channel Account Executive Director of Bioinformatics

See LinkedIn’s full report for more about each job, including links to available job postings.

Featured Image: mentalmind/Shutterstock

Source: LinkedIn