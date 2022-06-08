LinkedIn Expands Audio Events To All Users

LinkedIn is expanding audio-only live events, first introduced in January in a beta test, to all users who have Creator Mode turned on.

Audio-only live events are LinkedIn’s answer to the success of apps like Clubhouse, and features like Twitter Spaces.

They were always open for all LinkedIn users to listen to, and now all users who turn on Creator Mode can host their own audio events.

In an announcement, LinkedIn states:

“Audio Events are a great way for creators to authentically connect with their community. When you host and attend an Audio Event on LinkedIn, your profile comes with you, allowing you to follow and message with other speakers and attendees who are also listening and engaging in the same Audio Event as you.”

Creator Mode is available to all LinkedIn users.

Users who meet the following criteria can host audio events when Creator Mode is turned on:

An audience base of more than 150 followers and/or connections

Recent share of any type of content on the platform

A good standing record and a history of abiding by community policies.

In addition to audio events, Creator Mode grants access to live video streaming, newsletter publishing, profile videos, and post analytics.

Since its launch in March 2021, LinkedIn says 5.5 million users have turned on Creator Mode, which has led to a nearly 30% increase in content engagement by users.

Additional Information About LinkedIn Audio Events

Here are some additional details and features coming with the expansion of audio events on LinkedIn:

Audio Event attendees can now turn on captions for an event.

Improved discoverability of Audio Events by featuring relevant audio events in the My Network tab.

Users can now browse and RSVP for upcoming, relevant audio events from people both in their network and beyond.

When you attend or host an Audio Event on LinkedIn, you can follow and message the event host or attendees to further engage in conversation.

Featured Image: Giama22/Shutterstock