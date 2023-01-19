LinkedIn 2023 Data: What Businesses & Advertisers Need To Know

LinkedIn is sharing up-to-date data for marketers and advertisers, including information on user engagement, popular content, and the overall growth of the platform.

This information can help businesses and advertisers make strategic decisions about how to best reach and engage their target audience on LinkedIn.

Additionally, it can provide insight into how the platform is evolving and changing, allowing marketers to adapt their strategies accordingly.

This data is an important resource for any business looking to make a case for prioritizing LinkedIn as a marketing channel.

If you need to source a statistic, such as how many businesses are on LinkedIn or how many users engage with businesses each month, this is where you’ll find it.

This article summarizes all the statistics from LinkedIn’s report and organizes them into three categories: General, Organic, and Paid.

Unless otherwise noted, statistics are based on LinkedIn’s internal data.

General LinkedIn Stats

LinkedIn has 850+ million members in more than 200 countries and territories.

9 million companies have a LinkedIn Page.

2.7 million LinkedIn Pages post at least weekly.

11 million members have turned on LinkedIn creator mode since its launch in March of 2021.

There are over 39,000 professional skills listed on LinkedIn member profiles.

Over 40% of companies on LinkedIn now rely on skills filters to identify job candidates.

In the last 12 months, 96% of B2B marketers used LinkedIn to distribute content. (Content Marketing Institute, July 2020)

80% of B2B marketers paid to distribute their content on LinkedIn. (Content Marketing Institute, July 2020)

LinkedIn Organic Engagement Stats

40% of LinkedIn visitors engage with a Page organically every week.

LinkedIn members are scheduling 176% more LinkedIn Live events YoY.

There’s a 75% increase in the number of spontaneous LinkedIn Live events YoY.

LinkedIn members created 150% more annual virtual events in 2021 than they did in 2020, and 231% more members attended these events.

LinkedIn members are viewing 22% more Feed Updates in 2022 YoY.

LinkedIn Pages that post weekly have 5.6x more followers than Pages that post monthly, and their following grows 7x faster than Pages that post monthly.

LinkedIn members interact with LinkedIn Pages more than 2 billion times per month.

There are more than 36,000 newsletters actively published on LinkedIn.

29 million unique people are subscribed to at least one LinkedIn newsletter as of April 2022.

LinkedIn Paid Engagement Stats

LinkedIn Marketing Solutions surpassed $5 billion in annual revenue for the first time in July 2022.

On the LinkedIn Audience Network, marketers can access up to 9x more monthly touchpoints.

LinkedIn Conversation Ads drive 4x higher open rates and 4x higher engagement rates than traditional email and twice the engagement as Message Ads.

LinkedIn Sponsored Messaging drives twice as high open and engagement rates as traditional email.

After their ads were seen on LinkedIn, brands experienced an average of 10 to 15% lift in short-term ad performance.

LinkedIn Ads were more effective at driving Brand Lift than other top platforms for both B2B and B2C brands. (Nielsen study).

In technology, LinkedIn generated 2-5x higher Return On Ad Spend than other social media platforms (Analytic Partners Study).

In financial services, LinkedIn generated 7x more incremental customer sign-ups than display media (Analytic Partners Study).

In education, LinkedIn was 2-4x as effective as other display media (Analytic Partners Study).

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock