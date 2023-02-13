LinkedIn Data: 91% Of Applicants Want Salary Range In Job Posting

The job market is constantly evolving, and one trend that’s on the rise is salary transparency.

According to a recent survey by LinkedIn, 91% of US-based respondents said that seeing a salary range in a job post would impact their decision to apply.

The survey found that salary ranges were almost as important as the role’s responsibilities in determining a candidate’s decision to apply.

82% of respondents in another LinkedIn survey said that seeing a salary range in a job description would give them a more favorable impression of a company.

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for salary transparency, with California and Washington joining the growing list of states and municipalities that require employers to include salary ranges in job listings.

It’s estimated that pay transparency laws now cover 20% of all US workers.

But why is salary transparency so important?

Not only does it help level the playing field and promote pay equity, but it can benefit businesses in the long run.

A study by two University of Utah professors found that increased transparency led to a 20% decrease in gender pay inequity.

On the other hand, a study by a Harvard Business School professor found that companies in states and cities with pay transparency laws saw their overall salaries fall by two to three percent, as the laws encouraged employers to set lower wages to avoid costly renegotiations.

In a tight labor market, it’s more important than ever for companies to be transparent about their pay practices.

By including salary ranges in job posts, businesses can attract and retain top talent, improve candidate impressions of the company, and create a more motivated and satisfied workforce.

What Does This Mean For Businesses On LinkedIn?

LinkedIn’s survey on salary transparency provides valuable insights for businesses marketing job postings on the platform.

Embracing this trend has the potential to help businesses in the following ways:

Attracting more applicants : By including salary ranges in job postings, businesses can attract more job seekers who prioritize pay transparency.

: By including salary ranges in job postings, businesses can attract more job seekers who prioritize pay transparency. Improving candidate impressions : Including salary information in job postings can impact a candidate’s perception of the company.

: Including salary information in job postings can impact a candidate’s perception of the company. Attracting the right talent : Businesses can attract candidates more likely to accept a job offer because they understand what they will be paid. This can help businesses save time and resources in the recruitment process.

: Businesses can attract candidates more likely to accept a job offer because they understand what they will be paid. This can help businesses save time and resources in the recruitment process. Promoting pay equity : By embracing pay transparency, businesses can promote pay equity and reduce gender pay inequity.

: By embracing pay transparency, businesses can promote pay equity and reduce gender pay inequity. Complying with laws: This information can help businesses stay informed and ensure they are marketing their job postings in a way that complies with current regulations.

By highlighting salary ranges, improving candidate impressions, attracting the right talent, and promoting pay equity, businesses can optimize their talent acquisition strategies and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving job market.

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: BongkarnGraphic/Shutterstock