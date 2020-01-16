LinkedIn Brings 3 New Features to LinkedIn Pages

ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn pages are gaining three new features designed to facilitate more community engagement and form stronger relationships with followers.

According to LinkedIn, there are now more than 50 million organizations around the world utilizing pages to connect with customers, prospects, and employees. To assist these organizations, LinkedIn rolls out regular updates every quarter.

With this quarter’s update, new features include invite to follow, LinkedIn Live integration, and new posting options. Here’s more information about each of them.

Invite to Follow

To help pages grow their following, LinkedIn is giving page managers the ability to invite first-degree profile connections to follow their page. Individual users can opt out of these invites if they do not wish to receive them.

Stream With LinkedIn Live

LinkedIn pages now have the ability to broadcast live streams, a feature that was previously reserved for personal profiles. According to LinkedIn, live streams generate 7X more reactions and 24X more comments compared to standard video posts. Page managers can apply for access to this feature on the LinkedIn Live website.

Post as a Page or Member

A new toggle switch on the homepage will let users toggle between posting content as an individual or an organization. Previously, users would have to visit their page in order to publish a post as their page. Now, all posts can be published from the same place.

See all these new feature in action in the video below: