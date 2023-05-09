LinkedIn Announces Shift In Global Strategy, Resulting In Job Cuts

In a recent internal email from LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, sweeping changes were announced, eliminating hundreds of roles.

The adjustments, set to impact the company’s Global Business Organization and China strategy, are summarized below:

A total of 716 roles will be affected by the restructuring efforts.

LinkedIn is refocusing its Global Business Organization (GBO) to enhance growth and agility.

The company plans to realign how work gets done, integrating teams more closely to support customers better.

Increased use of vendors will be implemented to serve emerging and growth markets more effectively.

To streamline decision-making, layers of management will be reduced, and responsibilities will be broadened.

Over 250 new roles are expected to open in specific segments of operations, new business, and account management teams starting on May 15.

LinkedIn will shift its focus in China to assist companies operating in China to hire, market, and train abroad.

LinkedIn’s local jobs app in China, InCareer, will be phased out by August 9, 2023.

These changes come as part of the company’s effort to adapt to shifts in customer behavior and slower revenue growth, setting a new direction for the platform’s growth and development in FY24 and beyond.

The Reasons Behind The Changes

Roslansky announced these changes as part of an effort to steer LinkedIn through a rapidly changing landscape.

The decision to restructure comes in response to shifts in customer behavior and slower revenue growth.

Roslansky stated that the company must adapt its strategy to remain competitive and effective in a changing market.

A Change In Focus

The next phase of growth in LinkedIn’s Global Business Organization focuses on three themes:

Reorganizing how work gets done

Becoming more agile

Aligning teams for growth

LinkedIn plans to integrate teams more closely to support customers better, expand the use of vendors to serve emerging and growth markets, and reduce management roles to make decisions more quickly.

In addition to these changes, more than 250 new roles will be opened in specific segments of operations, new business, and account management teams starting in May.

Changes To LinkedIn’s China Strategy

Roslansky revealed a shift in LinkedIn’s China strategy. The focus will now be on assisting companies operating in China to hire, market, and train abroad.

This will involve maintaining the Talent, Marketing, and Learning businesses while phasing out InCareer, LinkedIn’s local jobs app in China, by August 9, 2023.

Support For Impacted Employees

LinkedIn has committed to providing full support to those impacted by these changes.

U.S. benefit-eligible employees will receive severance pay, continuing health coverage, and career transition services. Benefits for employees outside the U.S. will align with employment laws and local practices in each country.

There will also be an internal mobility process to help find new roles for impacted team members if there’s a skill fit.

LinkedIn’s Future Vision

As LinkedIn enters its third decade in business, it’s preparing for what could be the most consequential period in its history.

As AI accelerates changes in the global economy and labor market, LinkedIn’s role in helping members and customers navigate these changes to access economic opportunities becomes more crucial.

The company expects the macro environment to remain challenging but is prepared to adapt, managing its expenses as it invests in strategic growth areas.

Featured Image: Ascannio/Shutterstock

Source: LinkedIn