LinkedIn Announces 7 Updates Coming In 2023

In LinkedIn’s annual preview of new features coming in the year ahead, the company announces seven features rolling out in 2023, including changes to job search.

Here’s what you can expect to see added to LinkedIn before the end of the year.

1. Improved Video Accessibility

LinkedIn will automatically generate captions for videos uploaded to the platform (currently only available in English). You can choose to add or edit these captions before publishing the video.

You can also activate high contrast mode on the LinkedIn app to enhance the accessibility of videos for those with visual impairments or low vision.

2. Standardized Accessibility Job Titles

If you work in the field of accessibility, you can now select from a list of standardized job titles, such as “accessibility designer” or “accessibility engineer,” to help you be more easily discovered and find opportunities that match your skills.

3. Alt Text Functionality in Campaign Manager

Campaign Manager now allows advertisers to add alternative or alt-text text descriptions to images in their ads. This enables blind or visually impaired users to understand the images being presented.

4. Updates To Job Search

The process of looking for a new job has undergone tremendous change in recent years. Even if they are not actively looking for a new job, many professionals are interested in learning about and pursuing new career prospects.

LinkedIn reports that people are more casually looking into job opportunities that fit better with their values and interests, such as upskilling, professional progression, and work-life balance.

To assist casual job seekers, LinkedIn is testing personalized job collections that users can discover without conducting a search.

LinkedIn is testing personalized job collections in the United States with a small number of businesses, though the company plans for a “rapid” expansion.

5. Updates To B2B Product Search

LinkedIn recently launched Product Pages to help members explore products that meet their needs, connect with community experts, and, if interested, make a purchase.

LinkedIn has almost 90,000 B2B products, and members can easily find them through LinkedIn search. LinkedIn plans to add new category filters and improve the relevance of the Product Pages to create a more personalized experience.

Professionals often have to go through a long and complicated process to obtain relevant information when making purchasing decisions for their business, including researching products and alternatives, seeking feedback from customers, and contacting sales reps. Product Pages aim to empower professionals to make better, more informed purchasing decisions.

6. Post Scheduling

LinkedIn now provides the capability that many brands and professionals demand — the ability to schedule and plan their postings in advance.

A “schedule” icon will appear next to the “Post” button when you are creating a post. Click the icon to schedule your post, then select the day and time you want your content to be shared. You have complete control over your content and can edit as you go.

7. Content Analytics

LinkedIn understands how crucial it is to have access to data that can increase your audience and gauge the effectiveness of your content.

To achieve this, LinkedIn is updating the creator analytics dashboard to include audience data and top-performing content. This enables you to examine the evolution of your following and discover more about your audience’s demographics.

You can use this data to spot patterns and manage analytics in a way that suits you best, thanks to the dashboard’s new data exporting feature. Note that you must activate creator mode to access these updates.

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: Images with good Karma/Shutterstock