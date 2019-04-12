LinkedIn Aims to Boost Engagement With a Range of Reactions to Posts

ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn is introducing new ways to engage with posts, adding four new reactions alongside the like button.

In an announcement, the company says users are regularly asking for more expressive ways to respond to different posts.

Users are also asking for new ways to understand why people like their posts.

LinkedIn’s new reactions should satisfy both of those demands. In doing so, LinkedIn posts will likely enjoy a boost in engagement.

The following new reactions (Celebrate, Love, Insightful, and Curious) are available now:

LinkedIn explains how it arrived at these four reactions:

“We took a thoughtful approach to designing these reactions, centered around understanding which ones would be most valuable to the types of conversations members have on LinkedIn. This process included looking at what people are already talking about to better understand what feedback they wanted to express and receive… We also conducted global research with LinkedIn members to get feedback on the specific reactions to ensure they were universally understood and helpful.”

LinkedIn’s new reactions feel a lot like Facebook’s reactions with a professional makeover.

Adding a set of reactions proved to be a successful decision for Facebook. I imagine the same will be said for LinkedIn once these reactions are available to everyone.

The company notes that reactions are starting to roll out now and will be available globally in the coming months.

If you haven’t been keeping your LinkedIn page active, now is a great time to start posting again.

In addition to possibly boosting engagement, these new reactions can help you understand what kind of impact your posts are having on others.

Look for them on both the web and the mobile app.