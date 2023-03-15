LinkedIn Launches AI-Powered Features For Profile Optimization And Job Listings

LinkedIn announced the rollout of new AI features to help users improve their professional profiles and companies write better job descriptions.

AI-Powered Headlines And Summaries

Personalized writing suggestions powered by AI will help LinkedIn users craft better headlines and about-section summaries based on their experience.

The AI will analyze the information you have provided about your employment experiences and skills, determine what information is most impressive, and summarize that information for your headline and about-section summary.

It will use the tone of voice presented on the rest of your LinkedIn profile to ensure that AI-generated headlines and summaries are personalized.

This can help LinkedIn users make a better first impression in search results since your name and headline are shown when your profile matches another user’s keyword search.

You must complete your LinkedIn profile’s skills and experience section for the best results.

Focus on highlighting your most substantial achievements in each job role instead of a list of your responsibilities. This will give future employers a preview of the results you could achieve for them.

This feature will be available to select Premium subscribers starting today, with a rollout to the rest of the Premium subscribers over the next few months.

LinkedIn offers several premium subscription plans based on your career goals.

This comes just a week after LinkedIn launched Collaborative Articles, an AI-driven feature that allows users to create more content based on conversation starters and the LinkedIn Skills Graph.

Using ChatGPT As An Alternative

If you don’t want to wait to use AI to improve your LinkedIn profile, you may want to consider using ChatGPT+ as an alternative.

You can copy and paste bullet points from your resume/LinkedIn profile and ask it to summarize in under 220 characters for your headline or a few sentences for your summary.

You can also use ChatGPT+ to improve your company page by asking it to summarize text about your company’s mission statement, values, and goals in one or two sentences.

AI-Powered Job Descriptions

Employers who want to spend less time writing job descriptions and more time finding qualified candidates will also be able to use AI to achieve hiring goals.

LinkedIn’s AI job description generator will help employers craft better job descriptions based on the job title, company name, workplace type, job type, and location. The AI feature will also allow you to generate job descriptions based on people in your network whose skills and experience match your ideal candidate.

This will be available to select job posters in the US, India, UK, Canada, and Australia, with a rollout to more employers later this year.

Free AI Courses Through June 15, 2023

With AI coming to so many products – search, social media, and productivity apps, to name a few – it’s imperative to learn how AI can help you become more efficient with your work.

LinkedIn Learning has made over 100 courses available for free until June 15, 2023. These courses, available in several languages, cover generative AI, machine learning foundations, responsible AI, advanced AI, and applicable AI.

Featured Image: wichayada suwanachun/Shutterstock