Collaborate On LinkedIn With AI-Driven Articles

LinkedIn is launching collaborative articles, a new feature that uses AI-powered prompts to encourage users to share knowledge and insights on various topics.

Collaborative articles have the potential to generate more networking opportunities, help you produce more content, and grow your brand on LinkedIn.

Here’s how they work.

What Are Collaborative Articles?

Collaborative articles are knowledge topics published by LinkedIn with insights and perspectives added by the LinkedIn community.

Collaborative articles begin as AI-powered conversation starters developed with LinkedIn’s editorial team.

LinkedIn will generate relevant topics for people to write about based on user behavior, content preferences, and other data-driven insights.

Then, using LinkedIn’s Skills Graph, the platform matches each article with relevant member experts who can contribute their lessons, anecdotes, and advice based on their professional experience.

Article prompts are delivered as notifications, inviting you to share your thoughts on different subjects.

You can also collaborate on an article without being notified by clicking “add your perspective” while reading one.

Why Are Collaborative Articles Valuable To Marketers?

Collaborative articles allow you to learn from industry experts and stay up-to-date on the latest developments in your field.

Additionally, you can showcase your expertise and build your professional reputation on LinkedIn by contributing your insights and perspectives.

When other users read a collaborative article, they can react by clicking the “insightful” reaction, which helps surface the content to your network and peers.

Contributors who consistently produce content others rate as insightful can earn a new Community Top Voice badge in their skill area.

This incentivizes others to contribute their time and experience to the platform.

LinkedIn could use the insightful reaction as a vetting system if it wants to mitigate spam, where contributions with the most reactions appear ahead of others.

However, LinkedIn’s announcement doesn’t mention whether the number of reactions a contribution receives impacts visibility.

In Summary

LinkedIn’s collaborative articles are a valuable addition for professionals looking to stay on top of the latest trends and learn from industry experts.

With this update, LinkedIn is investing in creating more equitable ways to unlock knowledge and compare notes with others in the same field.

By contributing to a collaborative article, you’re showcasing your expertise and building your brand on LinkedIn.

The new feature encourages people to spend more time on and create more content for LinkedIn, which could lead to more networking opportunities.

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: Mehaniq/Shutterstock