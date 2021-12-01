LinkedIn Adds Live Video & Newsletters To Creator Mode

LinkedIn is rolling out access to live video and newsletters to users that have creator mode enabled on their personal profiles.

This update is launching gradually throughout the month to users who don’t already have access to live video and newsletters.

With creator mode enabled on your profile there’s nothing further you need to do other than to wait for the features to be activated.

If you don’t have creator mode activated, or you don’t know what creator mode is, continue reading the next sections to learn more about it.

What Is LinkedIn Creator Mode?

As the name suggests, creator mode is a free upgrade to user profiles designed for users who specialize in content creation.

All users can enable creator mode if they choose to, but there are a few things you should know before activating it.

The following changes are applied to your profile with creator mode activated:

The Connect button on your profile will change to a Follow button.

button on your profile will change to a button. Your profile will display the number of followers you have, rather than the number of connections.

you have, rather than the number of connections. You can display the topics you post about in your profile introduction as hashtags .

. Your original content will be highlighted by moving the Featured and Activity sections to the top of your profile.

and sections to the top of your profile. The Activity section will no longer include your likes, comments and other activities.

In addition to the profile changes, creator mode grants access to LinkedIn Live Video and LinkedIn Newsletters if you meet the access criteria.

Criteria that needs to be met to utilize LinkedIn’s live video and newsletter features is as follows:

An audience of more than 150 followers and/or connections.

Recent shares on LinkedIn of any type of original content (For example creating posts with text, images or videos, publishing articles etc.).

A profile that’s in good standing with a history of abiding by LinkedIn’s Professional Community Policies.

How To Turn On LinkedIn Creator Mode

If you meet the criteria listed in the above section, you can turn on creator mode with these steps:

Click the Me icon at the top of your LinkedIn homepage.

icon at the top of your LinkedIn homepage. Click View profile .

. Under Your Dashboard , click on Creator mode: Off .

, click on . Click Next on the preview pop-up window.

on the preview pop-up window. Add hashtags to indicate the topics you post about.

Click Save .

. Follow the prompts to turn on creator mode.

Should you decide that creator mode isn’t a good fit for your profile you can turn it off at any time.

With creator mode off you won’t lose access to live video, but you will lose access to newsletters.

