LinkedIn Adds 3 New Marketing Objectives to Campaign Manager

LinkedIn is adding three new ways for marketers to achieve their advertising goals.

Using Campaign Manager, marketers can now optimize their LinkedIn marketing campaigns for the following objectives:

Brand awareness: Increase share-of-voice through top of funnel campaigns that charge by impressions.

Website conversions: Optimize campaigns for specific website actions, like purchases or event registrations.

Job applicants: Ads can now be created to drive job applications.

In an announcement, the company says:

“These new offerings are designed to continue to make it easier to improve key results and better align with your campaign objectives. Early results show it’s working, we’ve seen a 67% lift in customer satisfaction compared to our legacy Campaign Manager experience.”

Along with this update, LinkedIn is optimizing its click pricing to align with the selected objective.

If website visits are the objective, for example, then marketers will only be charged for clicks that go to a landing page on their website.