Link Reader Disappears From ChatGPT Plugin Store

Link Reader, a popular ChatGPT plugin used for browsing the web, was noticeably missing from the ChatGPT Plugin Store.

Users took to Twitter to express their concerns over the missing feature.

Just when you think @OpenAI haven’t neutered #ChatGPT, hot on the heels of eliminating the (average) @Microsoft Bing search integration, it appears they’ve gone and nerfed the Link Reader plugin. Sure, it may have been the developer who axed it, but the result is the same 😞 pic.twitter.com/3RgsJGtZnp — Sam Johnston (@samj) August 2, 2023

Browse With Bing Remains Unavailable

OpenAI, which offers an impressive roster of over 800 plugins for ChatGPT, removed the Browse with Bing beta feature in early July.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers could use these features tool to fetch up-to-date information, thus improving the quality of answers that required more recent data.

The decision to disable the Browse with Bing beta feature appeared to come from a place of cautiousness and commitment to honor the rights of content owners.

At times, although helpful, the feature presented content in manners inconsistent with OpenAI’s standards. It, for example, could display the full text of a URL, even if inadvertently, when a user specifically asked for it.

OpenAI, adhering to its strict ethical guidelines, decided to turn off this feature to address these concerns and is swiftly working towards a more refined version of the tool.

The possible removal of the Link Reader plugin may be evidence of continued work to protect the creation of content creators.

Ways To Browse The Web With ChatGPT (For Now)

Although it’s a setback for paying subscribers accustomed to the convenience of web browsing using Link Reader, several other plugins can still access the web for now.

Developer Info For ChatGPT Plugins

In the meantime, ChatGPT Plus users may notice an update to the plugin store.

The store has made developer information more accessible by displaying it alongside each plugin.

Developer info is now visible in the ChatGPT Plugin store! You can view important plugin info along with their contact email to learn more. 👀👏 pic.twitter.com/efEecGYIDO — Logan.GPT (@OfficialLoganK) August 2, 2023

Users can learn more about each plugin or directly contact developers via their listed email addresses, further enriching the plugin experience.

Maintaining The Integrity Of Generative AI

The strategic and ethical decision by OpenAI to temporarily turn off the feature underlines their commitment to fair practices and respect for content owners.

It also demonstrates their responsiveness in identifying and rectifying potential missteps.

Or it’s simply an attempt to avoid additional legal issues surrounding generative AI tools.

Unfortunately, the loss of web browsing capabilities has already disrupted the workflows of some ChatGPT users.

@OpenAI you take away GPT-4 w/ browsing. Now you take away link reader plugin. What's the fall back for integrating ChatGPT's NLP and the web? I've got workflow prompts that reference former conversation links as well as my own website that are breaking… A lil' help? — Man in Overalls (@Maninoveralls) August 2, 2023

Removing select web browsing plugins from the ChatGPT interface should emphasize the importance of ethical AI practices.

It also allows professionals to rethink their dependence on single tools and consider diversifying their AI resources.

Featured image: FrimuFilms/Shutterstock