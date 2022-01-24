Top 4 Link Building Mistakes To Avoid In 2022 [Webinar]

Tired of following the same link building strategy only to keep getting identical, never-changing results like some odd, SEO groundhog day?

Ready to spend less time working and more time earning new links?

Link building is one of the main pillars of search engine optimization, but it isn’t always easy.

Without realizing it, you could be making seemingly minor mistakes that can significantly reduce the effectiveness of your link building efforts.

Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, February 2 at 2 p.m. ET and discover which mistakes to avoid and how to break the cycle of wrong link building.

Learn how to unlock your link building potential with a proven method from Page One Power’s Michael Johnson.

You’ll discover:

Core misunderstandings that lead to unsuccessful link building efforts.

Techniques to set better organization-wide expectations for link building.

The importance of creating organically linkable content.

What bad outreach looks like.

Michael will also share actionable tips for creating better link building campaigns that are sure to help you improve rankings and earn more traffic.

You definitely don’t want to miss this Groundhog Day-themed presentation!

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now, and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.