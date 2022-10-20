If you think simply building as many links as you can is enough to succeed online, think again.

Link volume and link authority are not the only factors that affect your search engine rankings – relevancy actually has the largest impact.

Want your website to rank higher? It’s time to stop counting links and start getting relevant with your branded content and SEO strategy.

Search engines are steadily getting smarter, and with machine learning and natural language understanding, Google now has the ability to understand the broader context of your content.

So, if you’re looking to increase organic search visibility, relevancy is one of the most important metrics to consider.

Understanding Machine Learning

So, what exactly is machine learning?

How can you use it to your advantage?

Machine learning is a form of artificial intelligence in which systems are able to learn from data, identify patterns, and make decisions.

Over time, as we feed these systems more information, they improve their learning and become more intuitive.

Search engines use machine learning to measure user behavior and serve users the most relevant content – which, ultimately, you want to be yours.

By using machine learning’s progress in relevancy, you can tailor your content and link building strategy for a winning SEO performance.

Key takeaways from this webinar:

How to drive higher SEO rankings and better ROI with high-quality, brand-led links.

How to use product-focused PR to prove your relevance and target specific areas.

How to overtake your competition by measuring the relevancy of your content with easy-to-use free tools.

Beth Nunnington, VP of Digital PR and Content at Journey Further, and Steve Walker, Technology Director at Journey Further, will share a variety of case studies and an in-depth sector report to demonstrate how, with machine learning in mind, relevant branded content is the key to increasing visibility and traffic.

You'll also learn how to use digital PR tactics to drive SEO rankings and better ROI from your marketing budget, as well as tips on how to use free tools to check the relevancy of your content.

