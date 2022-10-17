How To Leverage Amazon Prime Day To Grow Sales [Podcast]

Amazon Prime Day opened doors to endless marketing boosts for the second time this year.

Refersion’s Raj Nijjer joins me on the SEJShow to discuss marketing opportunities for Amazon Prime Day within and outside of Amazon.

Even for businesses not on Amazon, there are chances to leverage the new October Prime Day, which is on its way to becoming as large of a holiday shopping day as Black Friday.

This is the first time they’ve done the two prime days. The first one is in July, so it’s the beginning of Q3, and now they’re doing one at the beginning of Q4. It shows you that there’s enough demand out there and there’s enough inventory too. Now that supply chains have gone back to normal, shipping prices have gone way back to earth, and frankly, many brands are sitting on a lot of inventory. The timing for Amazon could not be more perfect –Raj Nijjer, 9:04

Amazon is probably one of the most efficient machines out there. I think from that perspective, it works, and that’s why you see conversion rates that are six to seven times the B2C website –Raj Nijjer, 31:46

I also think you’re going to have a generation going away that knows what Black Friday is. When was the last time, probably five or ten years ago, people lined up outside a store to go shopping? Black Friday it’s become an online event. As that generation fizzles and goes away, the concept of Black Friday may not even exist anymore. –Loren Baker, 31:59

[00:00] – About Raj & Refersion

[08:26] – What makes this year’s Prime day different?

[11:40] – Best categories to be in for Amazon Prime Day.

[18:06] – How to reach out to your Amazon customers.

[25:41] – How to leverage Prime even if you’re not on Amazon.

[27:23] – How does Prime impact Black Friday?

[40:03] – How to use Refersion as an Amazon affiliate, associate, or seller.

Resources mentioned:

Refersion – https://www.refersion.com/

It can’t be like B2C versus Marketplace. It has to be like B2C and Marketplace. –Raj Nijjer, 17:24

It’s the promise that Amazon makes. It’s fulfillment, shipping, and payment. It’s all systems and operations, but it’s like magic to you as a consumer. –Raj Nijjer, 16:15

If you’re worried like, oh my God, I don’t want to put my brand on Amazon, more than likely, your competitors are already on there. They’re on there all right, and they’re already selling and finding success. They’ve registered in the brand registry, which gives them protection and product protection. But they also get a slew of selling and marketing tools because you have complete control over your listing. –Raj Nijjer, 23:13

Raj Nijjer:

Raj’s experience in the ecommerce space has given him an invaluable advantage in building out affiliate marketing strategies for brands looking at ways of accelerating growth.

His role as CMO at Refersion involves enabling advocacy and maximizing customer lifetime value for brands. When not investing or advising startups, Raj is a witty and knowledgeable speaker on all things tech-related. He knows his way around any digital marketing topic you can throw at him!

