Level Up Your Content Strategy – 5 Steps To SEO Success

Do you know what it takes to scale and run a successful enterprise SEO strategy?

Understanding the intent behind a search term and how to serve relevant content is a crucial component of effective SEO.

To do this successfully, you need a customer-focused content strategy.

This is the key to getting new prospects and distinguishing your brand in a cluttered market.

On August 25, I moderated by Aditya Saxena, Wayne Cichanski, and Michael Bruh.

They showed what it takes to level up your content strategy and create content that delivers the best ROI for your SEO efforts.

Key Takeaways

Focus on robust content strategy development.

Prioritize content roadmaps to maximize the return on content investments.

Drive agility through technology (simulate, forecast, drive an efficient process).

Measure impact.

Step 1: Build A Solid Foundation

The foundational building blocks of content strategy are:

Understanding your core product and service.

your core product and service. Identifying which customer personas and journeys your product’s solution fits into.

which customer personas and journeys your product’s solution fits into. Knowing search intent and what people search for when they try to find your product.

Once you know these three things, then you can define the core SEO strategy.

Look at this end-to-end spectrum. Ask yourself if you have the right content assets or pages that can act as the right starting point for journeys.

Next, your content needs to answer a question; does yours?

Step 2: Conduct Content Analysis

To know what you are trying to achieve with your content and if it answers your visitors’ questions, you’ll need to calculate the content gap.

It’s essential to do this to understand the whole picture, what you’re going after, and its value for your business.

How To Calculate The Content Gap

Check your keyword landscape & group your keywords.

Take inventory of URLs published.

Identify the intent of the published URL.

Match the existing URLs to the matching sub-theme by intent.

Once you identify the gap, you can then go into prioritization.

When it comes to small and medium businesses, there’s a difference when it comes to priorities.

Step 3: Translate Strategy Into Action

After content analysis, you can now create a content strategy roadmap and calendar by:

Aligning your priorities and building out the roadmap for content and calendars. Creating your content, then simulating and measuring performance.

Pro Tip: Make sure your content is hitting the intent markers you uncovered earlier.

Improve Your Action Process To Create High-Quality Content Faster

Look for inefficiencies in your processes and eliminate them.

The faster you go to market, the faster your content can be seen.

Collaboration is key to creating a good process and excellent communication.

Step 4: Measure The Impact

Once you have a strategy, it’s time to measure the impact.

Here’s what to do when evaluating performance and measuring ROI:

Build a comprehensive reporting foundation.

Determine costs.

Clean up your data.

Leverage the right technology.

Step 5: Prioritize

Prioritization is closely linked to ROI. You can build a business case, but prioritization will be the key when measuring success against that business case. So know what to write to maximize your investments and get this done efficiently.

