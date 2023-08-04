KPIs, Metrics & Benchmarks That Matter For SEO Success In 2023

Over 600 enterprise domains have been categorized and analyzed by Conductor to create the 2023 Organic SEO Industry Benchmarks report, and they are ready to share that report with you.

Looking to adapt your SEO strategies and maximize results with more informed KPIs?

On July 26, I moderated a webinar with Conductor’s Shannon Vize, Content Marketing Manager, and Ryan Maloney, Manager of SEO Success.

Vize and Maloney showed Conductor’s research on the latest SEO benchmarks and insights by the industry for 2023 to help you discover the best ways to utilize these average KPIs for your organic strategies.

Here’s a summary of the webinar. To access the entire presentation, complete the form.

Organic Traffic Benchmarks

Conductor carried out an analysis of 600 enterprise domains and categorized them into six fundamental industries.

To gain SEO and SERP insights, they also analyzed over 82,000 searches in April 2023.

Here’s the average organic website traffic by industry:

Finance: 28%.

Healthcare: 39%.

Retail: 32%.

Technology: 41%.

Travel & Hospitality: 35%.

Professional: 39%.

On average, 1 in 3 website visitors to a domain come from organic search for these six industries.

This represents a substantial volume of potential users and customers that you risk losing if you are not achieving first-page rankings on Google or any other search engine.

[Utilize these average KPIs for your organic strategies] Instantly access the on-demand webinar →

Now, let’s look at the traffic details for some industries.

Organic Traffic Benchmarks By Industry

Knowing these organic traffic insights will help you understand the usual traffic levels and why there might be differences between certain sub-industries.

Organic Traffic Benchmark For Healthcare

Many companies in the healthcare industry see a significant portion of organic traffic coming from informational searches.

[Get more benchmark data] Instantly access the on-demand webinar →

Regarding branded vs. non-branded organic benchmarks for healthcare, we see a drastic uptick in nonbranded organic traffic for the medical subindustry.

The reason is searches are primarily informational for this sub-industry.

Forward-thinking brands capitalize on this through glossary-style content with dedicated landing pages.

Organic Traffic Benchmark For Retail

Given the substantial amount of online real estate taken up by sponsored posts, it’s expected that the retail industry exhibits below-average benchmarks.

Despite various sponsored content lowering the retail industry’s organic traffic, it boasts the highest average organic traffic value of 21.8 million across all industries.

Retailers can reduce paid spend and increase organic traffic by investing in innovative content strategies.

Branded vs. non-branded organic benchmarks for retail show that the consumer electronics sub-industry leads in non-branded organic traffic, as consumers often search for the best prices across different stores rather than visiting a specific brand’s site.

[Discover the organic benchmarks of other industries] Instantly access the on-demand webinar →

SEO & SERP Benchmarks

Conductor analyzed the common types of rich search results for each primary industry and identified the top three for these industries.

This is crucial because knowing your industry’s most common search results helps shape your content strategy.

It helps ensure you provide the right information in the best format to attract your target audience and secure these result types.

Notably, “People Also Ask” is the most common search result across all six industries, highlighting the value of detailed keyword research.

By targeting common questions in your content, you can secure these results, attract clicks, and guide visitors to your website.

[Identify successful strategies] Instantly access the on-demand webinar →

Top Content Providers By Subindustry

Under the umbrella of top content providers by subindustry, take a look into each sector’s specifics.

Top Content Providers By Subindustry For Finance

Seeing the top content providers in finance, it’s clear that the leading players excel in creating evergreen, long-lasting content that addresses high-level informational searches.

SEO Tip: Don’t see only direct competitors as rivals. Identify top indirect competitors and explore their sites for content strategy ideas.

Review this report, compare it to your content, and spot potential opportunities.

[Set up a successful organic SEO and content strategy for the remainder of 2023 and beyond] Instantly access the on-demand webinar →

Top Content Providers By Subindustry For Healthcare

Two clear content leaders in healthcare (Mayo Clinic + Cleveland Clinic) provide robust and comprehensive “Health Libraries,” AKA the FAQ/glossary content strategy, as it drives the industry’s most reliable, long-term content ROI.

We can learn much from how they organize their content and show it to users online.

Top Content Providers By Subindustry For Pro Services

One of the most surprising inclusions in this top content providers list is HubSpot.

By developing a value-based, comprehensive content strategy around critical consulting search terms (e.g., “what is a consulting firm”), HubSpot does an excellent job at satisfying user intent, which helps secure these rich result types more often.

Deloitte and McKinsey, on the other hand, focus on detailed reports, which opens opportunities for strategic brands to claim top rankings and organic online presence.

[Discover top content providers of other industries] Instantly access the on-demand webinar →

[Slides] KPIs, Metrics & Benchmarks That Matter For SEO Success In 2023

Join Us For Our Next Webinar! 5 Google Algorithm & AI Changes Agencies And Brands Need To Know Find out how as we discuss five Google Algorithm & AI Changes your agency needs to know, the strategic advantages of AI (and what we can expect next), and how agencies can better support their multi-location customers. Reserve my Seat

Image Credits:

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal