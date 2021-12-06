  1. SEJ
Landing Page SEO Best Practices & Tips For Success [Webinar]

Learn about how Google's ongoing algorithm updates have changed the landscape regarding landing page optimization.

Landing Page SEO Best Practices & Tips For Success [Webinar]

Google constantly updates its algorithm. This year alone, they’ve announced 12 significant updates.

But, of course, it doesn’t include the hundreds to thousands of minor updates Google has made to its search engine.

Could these updates affect the performance of your landing pages?

Adjusting to these constant changes is about more than just optimizing your content for the SERPs.

Join us for our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, December 15 at 2 p.m. ET with Mordy Oberstein, Head of Communications at Semrush, to learn how to improve the SEO of your landing pages and increase conversions, today.

You’ll learn:

  • The best content to use, not just sales content.
  • How to convert without pushing conversion.
  • Tips for connecting your landing pages to your site at all times.
Register Now

 

In a live Q&A, you will also have the chance to ask about your unique situation.

Can’t make it live? Register now, and you will receive an on-demand copy after the event.

 

Heather Campbell

Heather Campbell

Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal

Heather has over 20 years of industry experience and is the Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal. Having worked ... [Read full bio]