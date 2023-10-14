Jetpack WordPress Plugin Update Adds More AI

Jetpack WordPress plugin by Automattic released an updated version that expands on AI-based features and the ability to earn more from email subscriptions.

Jetpack WordPress Plugin 12.7

Jetpack is a modular all-in-one plugin that brings virtually every important functionality that a website or business may need.

Because it’s modular a user only needs to select which functionality they need and keep the unwanted ones turned off.

There are free and paid versions that are available as bundles, depending on your need.

For example, there’s a security bundle and a complete bundle, but users can select only the functions that they need.

The AI part of the plugin is available as a standalone app in a free version for a limited try and the paid one for $8.33/month (billed yearly).

The Jetpack AI assistant currently assists with a wide range of content creation tasks, it really is like having an assistant that can quickly get things done.

Aside from content it can also create forms, comparison tables, and lists.

The update to Jetpack adds an article excerpt feature that automatically summarizes the article and creates an article excerpt for it.

There are additional improvements to the AI assistant in how prompts are generated and the addition of more languages.

Newsletter Subscription Tiers

Jetpack also updated their newsletter functionality by adding multiple paid newsletter subscriber tiers.

Blogroll Is Back!

For those who miss the blogroll, it’s back. It’s a great way to link out to websites that your site visitors may enjoy.

Of course, be careful to not use it for organized reciprocal linking, that seems to be making a comeback in the recipe blog niche.

One Click Social Sharing

The other useful upgrade was the added one-click social sharing function that automatically formats the share.

Jetpack Plugins Available In Multiple Configurations

Jetpack plugins are available in free and standalone premium versions, plus bundles that cost less than buying them separately.

Read the official announcement:

Jetpack 12.7

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Catalyst Labs