Internal Linking: How to Unlock Your Site’s Hidden Potential [Webinar]

Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, September 9 at 2 p.m. ET as Jenny Halasz, President of JLH Marketing and Ambassador for OnCrawl, shows you how to use internal linking to break through an SEO plateau and continue making progress on your site.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:

Identify opportunities for internal link optimization.

Make smart, data-driven decisions about taxonomy and structure.

Troubleshoot problems with on-site keyword cannibalization.

Adjust supplemental content to meet your internal link needs.

Understand how internal link flow contributes to your site’s E-A-T.

Future-proof your site architecture against Google Core Updates.

Have you done everything you can think of to optimize your site, but you just can’t seem to crack the top 5 for certain queries?

This is a familiar challenge that faces website owners and SEO pros alike – a plateau of sorts that can develop into a stagnating cycle of repeating the same thing even though it just isn’t working.

Halasz will take you through the theories behind internal link optimization, a set of carefully selected examples of success, and the data and sources you’ll need to implement this strategy on your own site.

By using data strategically to identify opportunities and build out content hubs on your site, any search professional can elevate their organic presence to the next level.

Whether you’re an independent website owner or a strategist for an ecommerce site with 100k SKUs, you will get great value from this session and learn to think about search in a new and different way.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!