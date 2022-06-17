Try it Free
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  » 
  3. Instagram

Instagram’s Main Feed Is Going Full Screen

Instagram is testing a full screen feed in a redesign that resembles rival app TikTok.

Instagram’s Main Feed Is Going Full Screen

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Instagram will soon begin testing a full screen redesign of its main feed.

If you blinked you may have missed Zuckerberg’s announcement, as it was made via an Instagram story.

Here are some screenshots showing a before (top) and after (bottom) comparison of the new design:

Instagram&#8217;s Main Feed Is Going Full ScreenImage Credit: Screenshot from Instagram.com/Zuck, June 2022.

 

Instagram&#8217;s Main Feed Is Going Full ScreenImage Credit: Screenshot from Instagram.com/Zuck, June 2022.

This makes Instagram look more like a TikTok clone, with the content taking up the entire length of the screen.

A small area at bottom is reserved for navigation, while every other element is overlayed on the content.

To remedy any confusion around the new design, Zuckerberg follows up by clarifying photos will continue to be an important part of Instagram.

The redesign will not turn the Instagram into videos only.

Instagram&#8217;s Main Feed Is Going Full ScreenImage Credit: Screenshot from Instagram.com/Zuck, June 2022.

In case you can’t see the photo above, Zuckerberg’s statement reads:

“We want to make it easier to discover content and connect with friends.

Photos are still an important part of Instagram, and we’re working on ways to improve the way they show up in a full-screen feed too.

Some people will start seeing this test soon.

Exited to hear your feedback.”

It will be interesting to see how this works in execution, as Instagram photos are currently not uploaded in full screen dimensions.

In order to pull this off, the app will likely have to crop off the sides of the photo, which could result in a loss of detail.

Zuckerberg’s commitment to preserving the photo-sharing experience on Instagram is in contrast with what Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, has been saying for the past year.

In July 2021, Mosseri went as far as saying: ‘we’re no longer a photo sharing app.’

In late January, Mosseri outlined his plans for Instagram this year, saying videos and messaging are top priorities.

While photos will still be part of the new Instagram feed, it’s clear this is not seen as a growth area for the company.

Video, especially short-form video, is the growth driver right now. Even Facebook is shifting its focus to video, a pivot that was prompted by a stock plunge in February.

Recently, an internal memo that went out to Facebook employees announced imminent plans to restructure the feed around video.

There’s no guarantee the investment in video will pay off. It has as much potential to drive away loyal users as it does attracting new ones.

It’s a risk, to be sure. It’s likely we’ll have entirely new Instagram and Facebook feeds before the year is out, so be prepared for changes.

Featured Image: Natallia Ustsinava/Shutterstock

Category News Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Topic(s) of Interest*
By clicking the "SUBSCRIBE" button, I agree and accept the content agreement and privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Ebook
Matt G. Southern

Matt G. Southern

Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next