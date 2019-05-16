Instagram’s Explore Page Now Includes Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram stories are set to reach an even greater audience as they can now be discovered in the Explore section.

‘Explore’ is the feed that appears below the search bar when navigating to the search tab. It’s designed to help people discover content from people they don’t follow.

“To help people experience the full breadth of interest [sic] content on Instagram, the redesigned Explore grid will now feature Stories. In the same way that Explore recommends posts based on topics you’re interested in, the grid will now provide you with personalized Stories recommendations.”

Previously, the Explore section has only included photos and videos users have published to their main feed.

Going forward, Explore will contain photos, videos, stories, and content from IGTV.

Explore has also been redesigned with tabs for shopping, food, art, travel, and more.

Tapping on the ‘shop’ tab will bring you to a new page with even more categories. Content in this section includes shopping posts which utilize Instagram’s new checkout capability.

Instagram says Explore is used by over 50% of its user base every month. Most of these updates are rolling out today, while Stories in will be rolling out in Explore over the coming weeks.