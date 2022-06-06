Instagram Update Could Impact Reach For Some Accounts

Instagram is expanding on a feature that filters out ‘sensitive’ content, which has the potential to impact reach for some accounts.

Using Sensitive Content Control under the Settings menu, users can choose how much or how little sensitive content they see across Search, Reels, Accounts You Might Follow, Hashtag Pages, and In-Feed Recommendations.

Sensitive Content Control was originally introduced in July 2021, though it only applied to the Explore feed

If you publish content that Instagram considers ‘sensitive,’ your posts may see reduced reach if enough people begin to utilize Sensitive Content Control.

Here’s more about how the feature works and what kind of content is impacted.

Content Control Filters Content That Could Impact Community Safety

Sensitive content is defined by Instagram as “posts that don’t necessarily break our rules, but could potentially be upsetting to some people.”

Specifically, this includes:

Content that may depict violence, including people fighting.

Content that may be sexually explicit or suggestive, like pictures of people in see-through clothing.

Content that promotes the use of certain regulated products, including tobacco or vaping products, adult products and services or pharmaceutical drugs.

Content that may promote or depict cosmetic procedures.

Content that may be attempting to sell products or services based on health-related claims, for example, a supplement to help lose weight.

Content Control Options

There are three options available for controlling sensitive content on Instagram.

The options are:

Standard : This is the default state, which limits some content.

: This is the default state, which limits some content. More : Allows users to opt-in to more sensitive content.

: Allows users to opt-in to more sensitive content. Less: Restricts sensitive content to a greater extent than the default state.

The “more” option is not available for users under the age of 18.

Instagram Tools Aim To Allow Users To Customize Experience

This update to Sensitive Content Control is the latest addition to a series of tools the social media platform offers that allow users to shape their own Instagram experience.

Other features include Comment Control, Restrict, Block and Mute. Instagram hopes to enhance and expand these tools over time.

To change Sensitive Content Control, follow these steps:

Click on “Settings” from your profile page. Tap “Account and then “Sensitive Content Control” Select which content level you wish to apply. Tap “Confirm.”

Source: Instagram

Featured Image: Screenshot from about.instagram.com/blog/, June 2022.