Instagram to Warn Users if Their Account is At Risk of Being Disabled

Instagram is introducing changes to its account disable policy, one of which involves warning users before their account is deleted.

The new notification will also give users the opportunity to appeal content that was removed from the account for violating community guidelines.

If the content is found to be removed in error, Instagram will restore the post and remove all record of the violation.

Here’s an example of what the notification looks like:

Previously, Instagram gave no warning before deleting an account. A person could literally wake up one morning and find they can no longer log in.

To be fair, Instagram only disables accounts after repeated violations. So if a user had multiple pieces of content removed they could reasonably assume some further action might’ve be taken.

In any case, users will now know for sure when they’re in immediate risk of having their account disabled.

For the first time, users will also be able to submit an immediate appeal and possibly have their account restored.

Other Changes to Instagram Policies

Instagram is rolling out a new policy where it will remove accounts with a certain number of violations within a period of time.

This new policy joins Instagram’s existing policy where it will disable accounts that have a certain percentage of violating content.

The company says this change will allow it to enforce policies more consistently and hold people accountable for what they post on Instagram.