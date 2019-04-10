Start Free Trial
Advertisement

Instagram to Stop Recommending Content That Almost Violates Guidelines

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 203
    SHARES
Instagram to Stop Recommending Content That Almost Violates Guidelines
ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram is going to reduce the reach of posts that are borderline violations of the company’s community guidelines.

In other words, Instagram is targeting content that comes close to crossing the line without quite going over it.

Instagram will stop the spread of such posts by not recommending them in the Explore feed and while browsing hashtags.

The company states:

“We have begun reducing the spread of posts that are inappropriate but do not go against Instagram’s Community Guidelines, limiting those types of posts from being recommended on our Explore and hashtag pages.”

A post that’s considered inappropriate will still appear in a user’s personal feed if they follow the account that posts it.

What is “Inappropriate” Content?

The company’s announcement mentions sexually suggestive posts as a type of content that’s considered inappropriate.

No other details were provided in the blog post, and apparently, there are no guidelines on borderline content in any Instagram documentation.

The only specifics available right now are in a report from TechCrunch, who attended the event where this news was announced in person.

The report states:

“The company specified that violent, graphic/shocking, sexually suggestive, misinformation and spam content can be deemed “non-recommendable” and therefore won’t appear on Explore or hashtag pages.”

Facebook made a similar change to its News Feed algorithm in November of last year.

CategoryNewsInstagram
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next