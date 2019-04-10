Instagram to Stop Recommending Content That Almost Violates Guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram is going to reduce the reach of posts that are borderline violations of the company’s community guidelines.

In other words, Instagram is targeting content that comes close to crossing the line without quite going over it.

Instagram will stop the spread of such posts by not recommending them in the Explore feed and while browsing hashtags.

The company states:

“We have begun reducing the spread of posts that are inappropriate but do not go against Instagram’s Community Guidelines, limiting those types of posts from being recommended on our Explore and hashtag pages.”

A post that’s considered inappropriate will still appear in a user’s personal feed if they follow the account that posts it.

What is “Inappropriate” Content?

The company’s announcement mentions sexually suggestive posts as a type of content that’s considered inappropriate.

No other details were provided in the blog post, and apparently, there are no guidelines on borderline content in any Instagram documentation.

The only specifics available right now are in a report from TechCrunch, who attended the event where this news was announced in person.

The report states:

“The company specified that violent, graphic/shocking, sexually suggestive, misinformation and spam content can be deemed “non-recommendable” and therefore won’t appear on Explore or hashtag pages.”

Facebook made a similar change to its News Feed algorithm in November of last year.