Instagram to Make Stories More Colorful for Pride Month in June

Instagram is taking its celebration of Pride Month a step further this year with rainbow story rings.

Story rings appear around a user’s profile photo when they publish a new story.

Traditionally, story rings been a pink and orange gradient. In June they will turn rainbow if the story is accompanied with a Pride-related hashtag.

This feature hasn’t been officially announced yet. Rainbow rings for Instagram stories were discovered by Jane Manchun Wong, who has famously uncovered many new features before they’re officially launched.

Wong shared a screenshot on Twitter:

Instagram will turn your story ring rainbow if you use Pride hashtags during Pride Month 2019 (June) 🏳️‍🌈 Shouldn't they call it "Ringbow"? because… rainbow ring….. ᵇᵃ ᵈᵘᵐ ᵗˢˢ ok i'll show myself out pic.twitter.com/T9Jm0Ksg2s — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 25, 2019

These rainbow rings will join Instagram’s growing list of enhancements for Pride Month.

Other Pride-related features include a rainbow gradient background for use with stories, as well as rainbow hashtags, mentions, and location stickers.

Parent company Facebook, on the other hand, will not be bringing back temporary features for Pride Month.