Instagram to Let Users Pin Comments to the Top of Posts

Instagram is testing pinned comments on posts as part of a larger effort to combat bullying on the platform.

This feature allows users to highlight positive sentiments and, hopefully, encourage more of the same.

Pinned comments will soon be rolled out as a test, which will make Instagram the first of the top social networks to offer the feature.

If YouTube is anything to go by, which has had pinned comments since 2016, this feature has the potential to add a whole other level of engagement to Instagram posts.

Pinning Positivity

Pinned comments can be especially helpful in situations where a user is getting an abundance of mean or inappropriate comments.

Users can pin a positive comment to the top of a post and bury the negativity.

“This feature gives people a way to set the tone for their account and engage with their community by pinning a select number of comments to the top of their comments thread.”

That’s how pinned comments fit in with Instagram’s anti-bully efforts, but it can be an effective marketing tactic as well.

Pinned Comments As Testimonials

With pinned comments you can let others do the marketing for you.

Think of each positive comment as a testimonial and pin the best ones to the top.

For example, let’s say you use Instagram to publish a post promoting your next online seminar.

A past attendee may see the post and leave a comment saying how much they loved the seminar you held last week.

Pin that comment to the top!

Everyone who sees your post will see the glowing review of your previous seminar, which may generate more signups for the next one.

That’s just one of many possible use cases.

Removing Negative Comments

In addition to highlighting positive comments, Instagram is testing the ability to delete large numbers of unwanted comments.

“We know it can feel overwhelming to manage a rush of negative comments, so we’ve been testing the ability to delete comments in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post negative comments.”

So far, early feedback indicates this feature can help people maintain a positive environment on their account, especially if they have larger followings.

To enable this feature on iOS:

Tap on a comment and then the dotted icon in the top right corner.

Select Manage Comments and choose up to 25 comments to delete at once.

and choose up to 25 comments to delete at once. Tap More Options to block or restrict accounts in bulk.

To block or restrict accounts on Android:

Press and hold on a comment.

Tap the dotted icon and select Block or Restrict.

Choose Who Can Tag You

Also announced today is a feature that will allow Instagram users to choose who can tag and mention them.

“We’ve seen that tags and mentions can be used to target or bully others, so we’re rolling out new controls that allow you to manage who can tag or mention you on Instagram.”

You can choose from the following options:

Everyone can tag/mention you

Only people you follow can tag/mention you

No one can tag/mention you

These settings will apply to comments, captions, and stories.

Source: Instagram

