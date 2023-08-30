Instagram Testing 10-Minute Reels For Long-Form Video Content

In a move that could redefine social media video content dynamics, the Meta-owned platform is working internally to extend the maximum length of Reels to 10 minutes.

The possible new extension of Reels would allow creators on Instagram to post more in-depth content, making it competition for TikTok, X, and YouTube.

10-Minute Reels Coming To Instagram?

According to Alessandro Paluzzi on X, Instagram could be testing options to upload Reels that are up to three to 10 minutes long.

This user often shares details of new Instagram features before they are confirmed.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create #Reels up to 10 minutes long 👀 pic.twitter.com/jQTUM9fPsM — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 30, 2023

Instagram confirmed internal testing of longer Reels with TechCrunch.

For now, Instagram users can upload Reels that are up to 90 seconds, making the potential change a significant shift in the platform’s strategy.

More Social Platforms Adopt Long-Form Video Content

This possible development underscores the escalating competition between video content platforms for the attention of social media users.

If longer Reels arrive, Instagram will compete with several platforms for long-form video content.

TikTok, for example, has allowed users to create 10-minute videos since 2022.

X/Twitter added the option for Blue subscribers to upload ten-minute videos in December 2022.

While Shorts remain limited to 60 seconds, standard YouTube videos can be up to 12 hours long.

It will be interesting to see if Instagram offers unique monetization programs to encourage creators to make longer content since pausing its Reels bonus program earlier this year.

Amongst its many monetization options, TikTok allows creators to group videos into monetizable collections referred to as TikTok Series.

Impact On Social Media Marketers

What do longer Reels on Instagram mean for marketers?

The ability to post longer video content on more social platforms could lead to increased visibility and engagement for brands.

But it also means that marketers and content creators on Instagram must invest more time and resources into creating longer, higher-quality video content.

Featured image: Forstock/Shutterstock