TikTok Introduces Series For Creator Content Monetization

TikTok announced a new way for creators to monetize their content: TikTok Series.

Series allows creators to put video collections behind a paywall. TikTok users who want to see Series videos must pay to access them using in-video links or the creator’s profile.

Creators can set their prices based on the relationship they want to build with their audience. Creators can determine the best price for their content by looking at other creators in their niche who offer similar premium content.

Collections Of 20-Minute Videos Through TikTok Series

Unlike standard TikTok videos, which can be up to 10 minutes long, TikTok Series videos can be up to 20 minutes long. Creators can include up to 80 videos in a TikTok Series.

That will allow creators to earn revenue from their in-depth video guides and tutorials. Examples offered by TikTok include a Series on Excel shortcuts, effective workouts, and the latest baked oats recipes.

Entrepreneurs and businesses that profit from digital courses, online events, and webinars could use TikTok as an additional platform to generate revenue for their premium content.

Who Is Eligible For TikTok Series?

TikTok Series is only available to select creators that meet the eligibility requirements: being at least 18 years old, having an account older than 30 days, and having an account in good standing.

In addition, TikTok monetization programs require creators to have a minimum of 1,000 – 100,000 followers and 1,000 – 100,000 video views within the last 30 days. LIVE monetization programs also require creators to have spent at least 30 minutes LIVE within the last 28 days.

To see if your TikTok is eligible for monetization, look under Creator Tools in the TikTok app. There, you should see the monetization programs that are available to you. You can review the eligibility requirements for each program and apply to the ones that best fit your account size and content.

Accounts run by the government, politicians, or political parties are not eligible for most TikTok monetization programs.

Creators must adhere closely to Community Guidelines, as videos must pass safety moderation or risk being demonetized.

TikTok Creator News

TikTok recently updated its audio library with Sounds for Business to make content creation easier for small businesses. It allows you to select from music licensed for commercial use in videos and ad content.

When you visit the audio library, you can filter the results only to show audio licensed for TikTok Series videos.

It’s important to note that TikTok commercial use audio does not work for TikTok Series videos. Choosing the wrong audio could result in the audio being removed from your monetized videos. While you can replace the audio if it happens, you must replace all of it, including any talking portions.

Creators in the US who rely on TikTok for income generation should also be aware that the US government is working towards a potential ban on the app used by over 113 million Americans and over one billion people worldwide.

The RESTRICT Act would allow the Secretary of Commerce to work with the Director of National Intelligence to review technology from foreign adversaries that may threaten national security. With TikTok, they would have to prove that the app does not abide by its privacy policy on the data it collects, shares, and retains from its app users.

Featured Image: Mehaniq / Shutterstock