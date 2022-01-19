Instagram Subscriptions Let Creators Make Monthly Recurring Income

Instagram is building on its monetization capabilities with a new subscriptions feature, which allows creators to make monthly recurring income.

Starting today, Instagram Subscriptions is launching in a limited test with a handful of creators.

Followers can opt-in through a “subscribe” button on the creator’s profile.

Those who are eligible for the new subscriptions feature are in full control over the monthly price.

Paying the monthly fee offers the following benefits to subscribers:

Subscriber Lives : Creators can broadcast exclusive livestreams to subscribers only.

: Creators can broadcast exclusive livestreams to subscribers only. Subscriber Stories : Creators can publish stories just for their subscribers.

: Creators can publish stories just for their subscribers. Subscriber Badges: When subscribers leave comments a badge will appear next to their name to let the creator, and other users, know they’re a loyal fan.

In an announcement, the company states:

“With Instagram Subscriptions, creators can develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits, all within the same platform where they interact with them already.”

Who Is Eligible For Instagram Subscriptions?

Currently, Instagram Subscriptions is only available to a limited number of US creators during the test period.

Instagram plans to expand access to more creators over the next few months.

The following creators are part of the Instagram Subscriptions test group:

@alanchikinchow : A content creator who first gained notoriety through TikTok.

: A content creator who first gained notoriety through TikTok. @sedona._ : A basketball player who currently plays for the Oregon Ducks.

: A basketball player who currently plays for the Oregon Ducks. @alizakelly : A celebrity astrologer and bestselling author.

: A celebrity astrologer and bestselling author. @kelseylynncook : An actor, dancer, and model.

: An actor, dancer, and model. @elliottnorris : Creates videos focused around sustainable recipes, going plastic-free and other eco-related content.

: Creates videos focused around sustainable recipes, going plastic-free and other eco-related content. @jordanchiles : An olympic silver medalist in gymnastics.

: An olympic silver medalist in gymnastics. @jackjerry : Instagram model and member of the NCAA gymnastics team.

: Instagram model and member of the NCAA gymnastics team. @bunnymichael : Host of the “XO Higher Self” podcast, which focuses on spirituality.

: Host of the “XO Higher Self” podcast, which focuses on spirituality. @donalleniii : Produces creative visual content, such as AR lenses for Snapchat.

: Produces creative visual content, such as AR lenses for Snapchat. @lonnieiiv: A web star best known for creative TikTok sketches.

Like Facebook Subscriptions, Instagram will not collect fees from creators until 2023 at the earliest.

In addition to expanding Instagram Subscriptions to more creators in the future, the company hopes to offer accompanying tools that allow creators to directly connect with their audience off platform.

Source: Instagram Business Blog

Featured Image: Screenshot from business.instagram.com/blog, January 2022.