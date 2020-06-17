Instagram, Pinterest Roll Out New Features For Pride Month

June is Pride month and Instagram & Pinterest are marking the occasion with a set of seasonal features including rainbow text, new stories filters, and more.

Here’s an overview of what is coming to both platforms.

Instagram Pride Features

Rainbow hashtags

Instagram is carrying on what is now a three-year tradition of enhancing all pride-related hashtags with a rainbow gradient.

This applies to hashtags used in captions for in-stream posts, as well as hashtag story stickers.

Some examples of hashtags that would get the rainbow gradient treatment include include #lgbtq, #bornperfect, #equalitymatters, #accelerateacceptance, or #pride2020.

Rainbow stories rings

Back for the second year in a row are rainbow rings for Instagram stories.

Traditionally, story rings been a pink and orange gradient. For Pride month they will turn rainbow if the story is accompanied with a Pride-related hashtag.

It’s a subtle but noticeable change that can really help stories stand out in the top carousel.

Pride stickers

Instagram has added a new row of story stickers for Pride month.

Every year Instagram has a new set of stickers for Pride month. Here’s what they look like for 2020.

Pride filters

Instagram is debuting a brand new Pride-related feature in the form of AR story filters.

There are 12 filters in total, each representing one of the various flags in the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

A border with the flag’s colors in a neon lighting effect appears around the photo or video when one of the filters is selected.

Those are Instagram’s Pride features for this year. Facebook, on the other hand, appears to be opting out of celebrating the occasion for another consecutive year.

Source: The Economic Times

Pinterest Pride Features

Pinterest is marking Pride month with its own take on rainbow text.

When users search for “Pride” on Pinterest, they will see the suggested searches in all the colors of the rainbow.

In addition, when people conduct Pride-related searches, Pinterest will display a festive background below the search bar with additional query recommendations.

To see this, go directly to the search bar on Pinterest and type “Pride” on iOS and Android.

Pride-related search trends on Pinterest

Pinterest also revealed what its users are looking for in June, noting there’s a significant uptick in Pride-related searches during this time of year.

“… it’s not surprising that Pinterest is continually seeing a high volume of searches for milestone moments “transgender transition” (+70%) or “LGBTQ coming out stories” (+93%). Pinners are also looking to create their best drag looks with a steady increase in searches for “drag makeup” (+77%) since the beginning of the year. People are also finding inspiration to express themselves through quotes or art for “LGBT pride quotes” (searches are 8x greater), “Pride illustration” (+44%), Rainbow nail art (+55%) or “Bi pride tattoo” (+30%). Future planning is also inherent of Pinterest, and searches for weddings prove that: searches for “lesbian proposal” are now 3x greater, while those for “lesbian wedding suit” are increased 96%.”

For more on Pinterest search trends in the month of June, see the company’s full blog post here.