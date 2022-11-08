Instagram Lets Users Schedule Posts & Reels In The App

Instagram users with professional accounts can schedule posts and reels up to 75 days in advance directly from the mobile app.

Until now, it hasn’t been possible to schedule Instagram posts in the app. Users previously had to go through third-party tools or use desktop solutions like Meta Business Suite.

Now you can schedule Instagram content with nothing more than the iOS or Android app that’s already on your phone.

The only caveat is you need to have a professional account. If you use Instagram for business, you likely have a professional account. If not, it’s free and easy to upgrade from a standard account.

Here’s more about Instagram’s post scheduling feature rolling out globally.

Schedule Posts On Instagram

You can schedule a picture, video, carousel, or reel in the Instagram app up to 75 days in advance.

Schedule content from the Instagram post composer by tapping Advanced settings and selecting Schedule this post.

Select the time and date you want the content to go live and tap Schedule.

That’s it — your content is ready to publish.

You may be wondering how to get the most out of this feature.

Automation allows you to use your time more efficiently by publishing to Instagram without being physically present.

You could be out meeting with clients while keeping your Instagram profile updated at the time time.

One of the ways you can take advantage of scheduling posts on Instagram is to publish more consistently during prime engagement periods.

Identify when your audience is most active and routinely publish content during those hours.

For assistance with figuring out when to schedule posts, see this article about the best times to post on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Featured Image: DVKi/Shutterstock