Instagram Lets Users Add Alt Text to Photos

Instagram is introducing the ability to add alt text to photos in an effort to make the platform more accessible.

Users can add their own custom alt text that can be read by screen readers to assist those with visual impairments.

Alternatively, users can let Instagram add alt text automatically, which will use object recognition technology to generate a description of the photo.

Alt text can be added to photos during the publishing process by following the steps below:

Start by taking a photo or uploading an existing photo to Instagram.

Choose a filter and edit the image, then tap Next.

Tap Advanced Settings at the bottom of the screen.

Tap Alt Text.

Write your alt text in the box and tap Done.

Alt text can also be added to existing photos by following these steps:

Go to the photo and tap the three-dot menu icon.

Tap Add Alt Text in the bottom right.

Write the alt text in the box and tap Done.