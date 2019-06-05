Instagram Lets Advertisers Boost Organic Posts as Feed Ads

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram advertisers can now promote organic posts as ads that appear in other users’ feeds.

This ability is intended for posts that users publish as sponsored content.

For example, a fitness brand might pay an influencer to create a post about its newest supplement. The brand could then go a step further and turn the influencer’s organic post into an ad.

Branded content ads will appear in the Instagram feeds of users whether or not they follow the influencer who originally published the content.

Advertisers can set their own targeting so the ads will still reach people who are likely to be interested in the product.

When creating an ad from a branded content post on Instagram, advertisers can select one of the following objectives:

Reach

Brand Awareness

Video Views

Traffic

Engagement

Once an ad is live, advertisers will have access to all of the standard ad reporting metrics.

In order for a brand to promote an organic branded content post, the creator has to do things. They need to tag the brand in the post and opt into ‘Allow Business Partner to Promote’ from the settings.

Organic branded content ads have the potential to significantly expand the reach of brands as well as creators.

Of course, this also allows Instagram to make money from the partnerships established between brands and creators.

Instagram earns nothing when a business pays a user to create content about its products. Now there’s an opportunity for Instagram to earn something from sponsored content.

Branded content ads will be available to all advertisers in the coming weeks.