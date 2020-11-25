Instagram is Letting Advertisers Create Posts With Users’ Accounts

Instagram is giving advertisers the ability to publish sponsored posts from users’ accounts through an update to branded content ads.

Branded content ads were introduced last year as a way for influencers to identify when their posts are sponsored by a company or brand.

The ads look just like organic posts published from the user’s account, only they have a tag reading: “Paid partnership with [brand name].”

Creating the ads required much coordination between the influencer and the brand. The content had to be published as an organic post first, and then the brand would go through Instagram to promote the post as an ad.

Now, Instagram aims to streamline the process on both sides.

Instagram is launching a new process where advertisers can publish branded content ads without the need for influencers to create an organic post first.

“Now brands have more flexibility with fewer constraints when they want to run Branded Content ads,” Instagram states in an announcement

The new process allows brands to craft an ad with the creator’s own account and even publish it. With the the creator’s approval, of course.

Here’s more about how the new process works, followed by information on additional updates to branded content ads.

Branded Content Ad Creation Process

Instagram’s new process for publishing branded content ads involves three steps.

Step 1: The advertiser sends the user a request for ad creation access.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Advertisers can send requests for ad creation access by going to Settings > Business > Branded Content > Request Ad Creation Access.

From there the advertiser can type in the person’s name and send off a request.

Step 2: The creator accepts the request for ad creation access.

On the creator’s side the advertiser’s request will show up in the activity tab where all other notifications are found.

After tapping on the notification, the creator will be taken to a screen where they can see see all their approved ad partners and pending request.

Tapping on “Approve” will establish a partnership between the creator and the brand.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

The notice at the top indicates what the creator is approving access to:

“These partners can create ads and submit them for your review. Only the ads you approve will go live.”

When the request is approved the advertiser can immediately begin submitting ads for review.

Step 3: The creator receives notification of a created ad for their approval.

Advertisers will take care of crafting the ad, which they then submit for the creator’s approval.

Tapping “Approve” will publish the ad from the creator’s account. As Instagram notes on the approval screen, the ad is posted from the creator’s account but won’t appear on their main profile page.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

If the creator isn’t satisfied with the ad they always have the option to hit “Decline.” They can also choose to pause the ad after approving it.

Other Updates to Branded Content Ads

In addition to launching a whole new process for publishing branded content ads, Instagram is rolling out these updates:

Branded content ads are rolling out to Reels and will begin testing in Live in the coming weeks.

Branded Content ads in stories can now include tappable elements, such as @mentions, location, and hashtags.

Businesses can now promote branded content posts with product tags.

Businesses and creators can set age restrictions for their branded content feed posts on Instagram.

For more information on how to join Instagram’s branded content program, as either an advertiser or a creator, see details here.

Source: Instagram Business