Instagram Introduces Quiz Stickers

Instagram has officially launched quiz stickers which allow users to create multiple-choice questions for their followers to answer.

Quiz stickers are designed for use in stories and function similarly to other interactive stickers, such as the poll sticker and emoji slider.

Users can add quiz stickers to their stories by selecting it from the sticker tray after taking a photo or video.

Write your question and add between two to four possible answers. Select the correct answer and share it to your story.

When other users interact with the quiz sticker you can see their answers in the story viewers list.

Why Use Quiz Stickers?

The greatest benefit of using quiz stickers, or any other interactive sticker, is the engagement.

When a user interacts with one of your stories it sends signals to Instagram’s algorithm. Those signals may then be used to rank your stories higher in the user’s story carousel.

Getting users to not just view your content, but interact with it also, is key to reaching a greater percentage of your followers.

Quiz stickers can also be used to help your audience get to know you and your business.

Asking questions specifically related to your business can educate your followers, and help you discover who your biggest fans are.

Quiz stickers are available as of today by updating your Instagram app.