Instagram Direct Messaging Updated With Editing, Themes, & More

Meta has announced new features for Instagram’s Direct Messaging (DM) platform to enhance user experience and foster better connections among friends and family.
The updates include editing messages, pin chats, toggling read receipts, saving favorite stickers, and personalizing chats with new themes.
Edit Messages Up To 15 Minutes After Sending
One of the most significant updates is the introduction of message editing. You can now edit their messages within a 15-minute window after sending them.
To make changes, press and hold a sent message and select “edit” from the dropdown menu.
This feature can assist with correcting typos or rephrasing messages for better clarity.
Pin Up to Three Chats For Easy Access
Instagram will soon allow you to pin up to three group or one-on-one chats to the top of your inbox for quick access.
To pin a chat, swipe left or tap and hold on a chat, then tap “pin.” You can unpin a thread at any time.
Customizable Read Receipts
Instagram now offers the flexibility to turn read receipts on or off for all chats or specific ones.
To adjust this setting, navigate to your account settings, tap “Messages and story replies,” and then toggle the “Show read receipts” option.
Enhanced Sticker & Reply Options
Instagram has introduced the ability to save favorite stickers in DMs for easy access. By pressing and holding on a desired sticker, you can save it for future use.
Additionally, when replying to a message, you can use stickers, GIFs, videos, photos, and voice messages.
To access these options, press and hold on the message you want to reply to and select “reply.”
Personalized Chat Themes
To further enhance the chat experience, Instagram has rolled out new chat themes.
You can set the mood for your conversations with a variety of themes, including the soon-to-be-animated “Love” theme, “Lollipop,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” and many more.
To change the theme for a chat, tap the chat name at the top, go into themes, and select one of the available options.
In Summary
As an Instagram user, you can now access a range of new features to enhance your messaging experience.
Take some time to explore these updates and see how they can help you better connect with people, express yourself, and organize your inbox.
FAQ
How do the Instagram DM updates improve user experience and communication?
Instagram has recently made several updates to its Direct Messaging (DM) feature, which aims to improve the user experience and facilitate more engaging communication. These updates include:
- The ability to edit messages within a limited time frame
- Pinning important chats for easy access
- Customizable read receipt settings
- Saving favorite stickers
- Using various media types when replying to messages
- Personalizing the appearance of chat threads with different themes
These changes provide users with more control over their messaging experience and offer new ways to express themselves while communicating with others on the platform.
What implications do the new Instagram DM features have for marketers and professional communicators?
Recent updates to Instagram’s Direct Messaging feature have several potential effects on marketing and professional communication strategies:
- Easier message editing may result in more refined and professional customer interactions
- The option to pin important conversations can help prioritize significant customer exchanges or collaborations
- Flexible read receipt settings give brands more control over managing customer expectations for response times
- Additional options for media replies can facilitate more engaging, personalized follower communications
- Chat theme customization might be used to create distinctive branded environments for customer service
How can marketers leverage Instagram’s saved sticker and reply features to enhance customer engagement?
Instagram’s new features for direct messaging can be beneficial for marketers looking to enhance customer engagement:
- Saved stickers can be used to maintain brand consistency and provide quick responses to customer messages.
- Marketers can create more engaging and memorable interactions by incorporating various media types, such as GIFs, videos, photos, and voice messages, in their replies.
- The new features can help streamline the process of responding to customer inquiries, enabling faster and more varied communication.