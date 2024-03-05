Instagram Direct Messaging Updated With Editing, Themes, & More

Meta has announced new features for Instagram’s Direct Messaging (DM) platform to enhance user experience and foster better connections among friends and family.

The updates include editing messages, pin chats, toggling read receipts, saving favorite stickers, and personalizing chats with new themes.

Edit Messages Up To 15 Minutes After Sending

One of the most significant updates is the introduction of message editing. You can now edit their messages within a 15-minute window after sending them.

To make changes, press and hold a sent message and select “edit” from the dropdown menu.

This feature can assist with correcting typos or rephrasing messages for better clarity.

Pin Up to Three Chats For Easy Access

Instagram will soon allow you to pin up to three group or one-on-one chats to the top of your inbox for quick access.

To pin a chat, swipe left or tap and hold on a chat, then tap “pin.” You can unpin a thread at any time.

Customizable Read Receipts

Instagram now offers the flexibility to turn read receipts on or off for all chats or specific ones.

To adjust this setting, navigate to your account settings, tap “Messages and story replies,” and then toggle the “Show read receipts” option.

Enhanced Sticker & Reply Options

Instagram has introduced the ability to save favorite stickers in DMs for easy access. By pressing and holding on a desired sticker, you can save it for future use.

Additionally, when replying to a message, you can use stickers, GIFs, videos, photos, and voice messages.

To access these options, press and hold on the message you want to reply to and select “reply.”

Personalized Chat Themes

To further enhance the chat experience, Instagram has rolled out new chat themes.

You can set the mood for your conversations with a variety of themes, including the soon-to-be-animated “Love” theme, “Lollipop,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” and many more.

To change the theme for a chat, tap the chat name at the top, go into themes, and select one of the available options.

In Summary

As an Instagram user, you can now access a range of new features to enhance your messaging experience.

Take some time to explore these updates and see how they can help you better connect with people, express yourself, and organize your inbox.