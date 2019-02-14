Block fraudulent clicks on your Google Ads
Instagram Bug is Causing People to Lose Followers

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Instagram has a confirmed bug that is causing some users to lose a significant number of followers.

In addition to losing followers, the number of accounts users are following back is also going down in some cases.

The company acknowledged the issue and said it’s working on a fix.

Instagram tweeted another update roughly 12 hours later saying it’s expecting to have the issue resolved by 9 am PST (12 pm EST) on Thursday.

At the time of this writing, Thursday at 1 pm EST, there has been no further update and no sign of the issue being resolved.

It’s being speculated this issue is related to the fake follower purge that Instagram announced last year. However, that has not been confirmed.

If the issue is connected to the fake follower purge the company likely would have said so, rather than say it’s working on a fix.

I will update this story if and when Instagram confirms a fix has been implemented.

