Instagram Adds In-Chat Payment Feature

Instagram announced a new “Payments in Chat” feature today via Meta’s Newsroom. This will allow consumers to purchase directly from qualified small businesses’ direct messages on social media.

This addition allows buyers and sellers to communicate in real-time, request or collect payments, and track orders directly from an Instagram chat.

Meta says in an announcement:

“We want to help people start conversations with businesses they care about and help them find and buy products they love in an easy, seamless experience, right from the chat thread.”

According to Meta, one billion users message businesses weekly across the social media company’s platforms. This includes chatting with brands, browsing products, asking for support, and interacting with stories.

New Functionality Streamlines Purchasing Process

Payments in chat use Meta Pay to simplify purchases within the social media app. Rather than the traditional payment process of clicking between pages and websites, Meta Pay allows customers to checkout with just a few taps. It also ensures secure processing and provides purchase protection.

Users can initiate a conversation with merchants via direct message, ask questions about products and then complete purchases within the same thread.

Seamless Purchasing Could Mean More Sales for Small Businesses

By simplifying the transaction process, companies using Instagram as a sales platform could witness a boost in sales volume. Businesses can utilize this new functionality with Meta Shops, which facilitates the creation of a seamless online store for Facebook and Instagram.

It will also be available for businesses that do not currently use Shops, allowing them to handle chat, provide support, and complete purchases without leaving the Instagram platform.

However, as with all online purchases, there is always a potential for bad actors, including hackers and fraudulent shops seeking to mislead and steal money from unwary customers.

Source: Meta

Featured Image: Screenshot from about.fb.com/news, July 2022.